‘Stranger Things’ star Dacre Montgomery tries to decode our Malaysian slang

Dacre Montgomery stars as Billy Hargrove in the hit show ‘Stranger Things’. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Anticipation for season three of Stranger Things is at its peak with Netflix releasing it later today which is why this clip of Dacre Montgomery is sure to help with the wait.

The heart-throb Australian actor, who plays Billy Hargrove in the global sci-fi hit, can be seen trying to figure out the Malaysian equivalent to some Australian slang words in the clip shared on social media by Netflix Malaysia which you can view here.

Channelling his inner Malaysian as he puts it, he attempts to figure out what “minah” as well as a few other local slang words meant. And “walau”, we have to say he did pretty well in guessing what they actually meant.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 3 will see the return of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

Among the new faces joining the show are Maya Hawke, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman as well as Jake Busey who is the son of acclaimed actor Gary Busey.

To brush up, here’s the premise of the new season: “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”