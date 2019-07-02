Yuna’s ‘Pink Youth’ music video marries girl power with cyberpunk visuals (VIDEO)

The singer-songwriter from Alor Setar is gearing up for the release of her fourth international studio album ‘Rouge’. — Picture via Instagram/yuna

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — Malaysian songbird Yuna is teasing the release of her new album with the music video for her latest single Pink Youth, a groovy ditty that highlights female empowerment.

The video features animated visuals of Yuna and guest rapper Little Simz joining forces to save the world in a cyberpunk rendition of Hong Kong.

In a press release, the Kedah native said that she was inspired to pen Pink Youth based on her past experiences of gender discrimination.

“When I was writing Pink Youth, I wanted to celebrate being a girl.

“When I was younger, I remember a lot of people didn’t believe in me just because I was a girl trying to do something amazing.

“This song is for all the girls out there who never got the encouragement and support they deserve,” she said.

Pink Youth’s dystopian storyline was conceptualised by Yuna and her husband, film director Adam Sinclair, and was written, directed, and edited by Esteban Valdez.

The 32-year-old’s collaboration with Little Simz is the latest in notable guest appearances — including from American rappers G-Eazy and Tyler, The Creator — confirmed for Yuna’s new album Rouge, out July 12.