Spotted: Andy Hui reappears 72 days after cheating scandal with Jaqueline Wong

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui appeared in public 72 days after he was caught in a cheating scandal with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong. — Picture from Instagram/andyhuichion

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui has finally made an appearance in public, after his cheating scandal with TVB actress Jaqueline Wong just over two months ago.

The 51-year-old was spotted by Hong Kong entertainment magazine Apple Daily leaving his home in a car on Thursday, June 27.

He was on his way to Yuen Long from his residence at Repulse Bay when he was spotted by reporters at about 3.30pm.

He went to a male friend’s residential estate and stayed there until about 10pm, before he was seen leaving in a car.

It was also reported that Hui appeared to be wearing the same chequered shirt as he did on the night he was caught being intimate with Wong in a taxi.

When approached by journalists, he rolled down the car window to take a few questions.

Hui admitted that he was “feeling better” since the scandal blew up.

“I hope I can come to terms with myself well,” he added.

“I will do what I am supposed to do and come to terms with myself.”

He also denied staying in touch with Wong, who is said to be in Los Angeles, and said, “be yourself and face up to mistakes.”

Commenting on his relationship with his wife, singer and actress Sammi Cheng, Hui confirmed having appeared in one of her Instagram stories on June 20, which fans assumed was the first time the couple were seen together since the scandal.

However, he did not confirm if he would be present at Cheng’s upcoming concert later this month.

Cheng’s last public appearance was on May 14, when she was seen entering a studio.

On April 18, Cheng indicated on Instagram that she has forgiven her husband.