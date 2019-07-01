Father of singer Zahid Baharudin goes ‘missing’ — found 232km away in Gerik after call for help on social media

Putting social media to good use — Zahid’s online call for help led to a ‘search party’ that led to his father being found almost 12 hours later. — Picture via Instagramzahidbaharudin

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Social media may be toxic for some, but for singer Zahid Baharudin, it was instrumental in helping to locate his missing father who was missing for almost 12 hours.

According to the Akademi Fantasia 2 champion, his father Baharudin Md Arif, 70, had left the house at 11.15am on Sunday morning without his mother’s knowledge.

In a Twitter posting calling for help to locate his father near their family home in Teluk Intan, Perak, at 1.11pm yesterday, he said his father had left the house in a silver Proton Preve.

Due to a stroke two years ago, Baharudin, according to Zahid, was unwell and had issues with his memory.

Sapa2 ada di area teluk intan yg nampak kereta Preve Silver plat DCS 6092 sila tahan dan maklumkan pada saya, sebab papa saya dia bawak kereta and dia tak ingat dia nak pegi mana. Mohon bantuan kwn2. — Zahid Baharudin (@zahidbaharudin) June 30, 2019

Harap2 siapa yang nampak kereta tu boleh tahan dia and suruh dia berenti and pegi ke balai berdekatan.. anything u guys can call my sis at 0172558298. — Zahid Baharudin (@zahidbaharudin) June 30, 2019

“My father was wearing a maroon shirt with black pants and left the house without his phone, MyKad or driving license, and without any cash in hand.”

At 9.23pm, he updated his Twitter account saying that the family had received word that he had been spotted in Teluk Intan in the afternoon.

By 10.07pm however, Zahid tweeted that they had received info that the car had been spotted in Gerik.

Shortly after, at 10.57pm, he shared the good news that his father had been found in Gerik.

Thank u warga twitter! Papa saya dah dijumpai di grik, Perak. Terima kasih yang membantu RT twitter saya sepanjang hari ni



- alhamdulillah dia ok. pic.twitter.com/8FBwiMrJlN — Zahid Baharudin (@zahidbaharudin) June 30, 2019

In a final tweet on the matter, Zahid said, “The power of social media. Thank you Allah thank you everyone again.”