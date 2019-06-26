Local singer Hazama excited to sing Defence Ministry song that features Dr M

Hazama, 34, expressed his pride at being given the opportunity to be involved in the Defence Ministry’s new song, ‘Anak Bangsa Malaysia’. — Picture via Instagram/ @mrhazama1

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Local singer, Hazama is proud to be the singer of a new patriotic song that is set to feature Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Hazama Ahmad Azmi, better known as Hazama, was given the chance to sing the song titled, Anak Bangsa Malaysia (Child of Malaysia), by the Defence Ministry.

The 34-year-old said that he was contacted for the song before Hari Raya.

“I was offered to sing and produce the song even before Aidilfitri, and we’ve only just finished recording.

“Honestly, I’m so proud to be a part of this patriotic song, even more so because it has Dr Mahathir in it,” said Hazama, as reported by Malay language news portal, Harian Metro.

He added that his representatives were currently having talks to proceed with shooting the video for Anak Bangsa Malaysia, but have had some trouble organising a meet with Dr Mahathir.

“I’m dying to meet him (Mahathir), and I’m really eager to do the video shoot with him too, but he has a very busy schedule,” said Hazama.

Because of that, he said the scenes that involve Dr Mahathir may have to be shot separately, but still did not rule out the chance to meet the prime minister as he said that they “will see how things go”.

Hazama will sing the song, with Dr Mahathir’s voice being featured in the song in the form of a short monologue.

A release date has yet to be announced.

