Ain Afini will ‘see how it goes’ if ex-husband PU Abu asks to reconcile

The newly divorced expectant mum was answering live chat questions on Instagram this afternoon. — Picture from Instagram/PU Abu and Ain Afini

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Pencetus Ummah (PU) Abu Sufyan’s ex-wife Ain Afini Latif was a picture of calm when social media users bombarded her with a myriad of questions during a live chat.

Among the questions asked were if Ain would take her ex-husband back if he asked to, to which the 23-year-old mother said would have to consider if the situation arises, but she was fine with if it never happens.

“See how the situation goes. I dare not say anything about these things because it’s out of our hands. If it happens, it happens, otherwise, it’s okay,” she said on Instagram Live with Umma.my this afternoon.

During the session, Ain denied claims that she was stressed out over comments from the public as alleged by PU Abu previously.

The International Islamic University (UIA) student said she was instead feeling the pressure from those closest to her.

“Actually I’m not stressed with netizens, they’ve been supportive.

“But I feel a lot of pressure from those around me. It’s normal that those in your circle are the ones who have the most to say. So, I feel offended very quickly but to be honest, it’s nothing, I’m okay,” she assured.

Through the live stream, mStar observed that Ain took to questions warmly but refused to elaborate when she was asked about husband snatchers.

She also informed the public who were tuned in that she found acceptance over the domestic drama that engulfed her life and that she considered PU Abu merely as a “loan”.

“I always volunteered at events and that’s where I met PU Abu who attended as a preacher. We knew each other for two months and got engaged in February and were married six months after that.

“Most people will be down if they faced my situation. I was like that at first. But after a while when you change the way you think and view the situation, you’ll see the bigger lesson that God wants to show you,” she explained.

“The custom of a ‘borrower’, everything that is given to you will be returned to Him,” she said in a religious context.

Ain also said she and PU Abu are on good terms.

“PU Abu calls me to ask about my baby. We are okay.

“The both of us are not enemies, in fact, my in-laws have no problems too,” she added.