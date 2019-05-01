Netflix debuts ‘The Society’ trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix’s ‘The Society’ will be available to stream from May 10. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 1 — The streaming giant has just revealed the official trailer for its new drama series The Society, available to stream from May 10.

The Society, depicts a society led by young people drunk on power. The story, inspired by William Golding’s Lord of the Flies follows a group of adolescents who find themselves transported to an exact replica of their wealthy town — the only difference is that all the adults have disappeared.

Forced to live together, the group of teenagers must maintain a semblance of civilisation but some develop a taste for complete freedom and abuse their power. Alliances form and danger grows as they try to understand this mystery.

Created by Christopher Keyser, the man behind the cult series Party of Five, The Society will be directed by Marc Webb, who directed 500 Days of Summer in 2009 with Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man: If This Be My Destiny in 2014 with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

The first season comprises 10 hour-long episodes, out Friday, May 10 on Netflix.

See the trailer: — AFP-Relaxnews