Elisabeth Moss film ‘Her Smell’ to release soundtrack on vinyl

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — Keegan DeWitt’s original score for the rock’n’roll drama starring Elisabeth Moss as a self-destructive musician will be released on vinyl next month.

Her Smell follows Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Becky Something, a punk rock musician and frontwoman of fictional 90s band Something She, who is struggling with fame, motherhood, psychotic breakdowns and sobriety, while trying to rekindle the creative spark that led her band to success. The film released on April 12, 2019.

Waxwork Records has announced that it will release the Her Smell soundtrack on two LPs (one black, one pink), as well as a companion 7” EP on white vinyl.

The soundtrack includes songs performed by the film’s fictional alt-rock trio Akergirls, played by Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, and Dylan Gelula. The 7” EP will also feature two solo tracks performed by Elisabeth Moss as Becky Something.

“The claustrophobic and panic attack inducing score by Keegan DeWitt is, like the movie, divided into multiple Acts that serve as a disorienting and caustic auditory assault unlike any music composed for film before,” says the official description.

The Waxwork package will also comprise liner notes by Moss and writer/director Alex Ross Perry and an insert booklet.

The Her Smell soundtrack is out in May 2019.

See more and listen to the score here. — AFP-Relaxnews