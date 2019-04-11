Malaysians react as Netflix snubs Malaysia in new series on Asian street food

‘Street Food Asia’ will focus on nine Asian countries — Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam. — Screengrab from Twitter/seewhatsnext

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Malaysian Twitter users were not impressed when Netflix debuted a trailer for their new culinary series Street Food Asia — and ignoring Malaysia.

The trailer, which features clips showing an array of street food and the seasoned cooks behind the dishes, includes a number of Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, and Indonesia in its line-up — and yes, even Singapore.

However, there was no mention of Malaysia in the nearly two-minute long video.

From the creators of #ChefsTable, comes your next @NetflixFood obsession: Street Food Asia! pic.twitter.com/Z70zBCPckz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) 11 April 2019

Local foodies immediately took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at Netflix’s decision to overlook Malaysian cuisine in the series.

One recurring gripe amongst social media users was over the fact that Singapore was chosen to be highlighted instead, a reference to the never-ending food war between Malaysia and our Southern neighbour.

Almost every other nation in South East Asia is in there but not this country called Malaysia where street food is more ubiquitous and authentic.

Ever heard of that? It’s sandwiched between Thailand and Singapore with Indonesia on the sides. pic.twitter.com/ka1qIJLpED — Azfar (@azfrrr) 11 April 2019

WHERE IS MALAYSIA LIKE SERIOUSLY WHERE — ورده (@idunlikechicken) 11 April 2019

BUT WHY SKIP MALAYSIA and go to Singapore???????????? — Khadijah (@cuddyjah) 11 April 2019

Skipping Malaysia and choosing Singapore instead...the audacity 💀 pic.twitter.com/vcAMOrAU3B — Azri suka makan ikan (@azrinyancat) 11 April 2019

Several caustic comments on the quality of Singaporean cuisine have cropped up as a result of the social media storm.

Whoa since when Singapore got more variety food than Malaysia? Lmao pic.twitter.com/yb2EBDipSo — シード アズリー (@syed_azlee) 11 April 2019

Twitter user VSYKN called Singaporean street food “abysmal” and said that the best hawker fare one could find in the sunny island was usually prepared by Malaysians.

Do y’all even know street food lol. Singapore street food is abysmal to say the least. And the nicest street food you can find in SG are usually prepared by, well Malaysians. — PENDATANG (@VSYKN) 11 April 2019

Another user questioned the Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture’s lack of promotion when it came to Malaysian cuisine, saying it was a reason the country was always sidelined in discussions on Southeast Asian food.