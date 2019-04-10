Producer and actor Hans Isaac named Finas chairman

The actor and producer will take on the position for a two-year term. — Picture from Instagram/Hans Isaac

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Datuk Hans Isaac has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

The 47-year-old producer and actor took to Instagram to share the news, saying he will do his best to take on the responsibilities ahead of him.

“I have always been passionate about the well-being of my fellow industry practitioners and raising the quality of our films, and my hope has always been for Finas to be a transparent non-political, professionally run entity, so that it becomes sustainable and benefits everyone in the industry,” Hans wrote.

His appointment was confirmed via a statement today from the Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Hans, whose real name is Gerald Hans Isaac will take on the position for a two-year term, which commenced last Monday.

“Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac has extensive experience in film and television and is known as an actor, publisher and film director. He has received various awards in the local film industry.

“He is also the managing director of Social 360 Sdn Bhd, a company that engages in the field of safety and insurance.

“He has been a member of Finas’ board of advisors and a member of the Malaysian Film Publisher Association in 2012,” Gobind said in the statement.

Hans hold a dachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Institute of Commerce in Singapore and a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Stanford College, Malaysia.

Hans’ appointment was based on the provision in the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation Act 1981 to succeed Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor who previously served as acting Finas Chairman for the past four months.

In his statement, Gobind also thanked Samsuni for his services.

The ministry hopes the newly-appointed chairman will serve to improve Finas’ initiatives to develop the Malaysian film industry.

“I also hope that Finas members will give their full cooperation to Hans in implementing reforms based on the government’s direction,” said Gobind.