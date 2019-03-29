South Korea’s ‘national boyfriend’ arrives in KL to sweep Malaysian fans off their feet (VIDEO)

Park Bo-gum rose to fame in K-dramas like 'Hello Monster', 'Reply 1988' and 'Love in the Moonlight'. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — It’s easy to see how actor Park Bo-gum has managed to steal the hearts of fans all over the world.

With his boyish good looks and polished image, the 25-year-old is a favourite with the South Korean media who have gifted him with nicknames ranging from “Nation’s Son-in-Law” to “Nation’s Crown Prince”.

Park is in town for a stopover as part of the 2019 Park Bo Gum Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur: May Your Everyday be a Good Day.

Known for his bright and cheery personality, the actor spoke about his famous role in the 2018 K-drama Encounter which cemented his moniker as South Korea’s “National Boyfriend”.

Park plays Jin-hyuk in the show, a carefree youth who falls for a prominent politician’s daughter portrayed by Song Hye-kyo.

The young actor spoke about the similarities and differences between him and the character Jin-hyuk from Encounter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“Through this character, I learned that you shouldn’t take the people around you for granted.

“I feel that the similarity between me and Jin-hyuk is that he knows how to appreciate his surroundings and the people around him.

“That’s something I think I have too and I want to look after that quality in me so I can appreciate each day,” he said.

Park also noted how Jin-hyuk is able to confront his emotions head-on, something he says he can’t see himself doing in his own relationships quite yet.

“Personally, it’s difficult for me to understand and express my feelings towards my partner but this character always approaches his emotions in a very direct manner,” he said.

Future roles for the actor include starring in the science fiction thriller film Seo Bok where he will be sharing the screen with veteran South Korean actor Gong Yoo.

The film tells the story of the first human clone who uncovers the secret formula to eternal life.

Park said he was especially thankful to be working alongside Gong Yoo in the film as he has always been a great admirer of the Train to Busan actor.

The Kuala Lumpur press conference earlier today was attended by local media as well as 100 fans who won a lucky draw competition, making the atmosphere less formal and more akin to a concert.

Adoring cheers and screams filled the room as the actor shyly practised the phrase “Saya pakwe awak” which means “I am your boyfriend” in Malay.

Park has always maintained a close relationship with his fanbase and is known to host livestreaming sessions on YouTube after wrapping up events.

Malaysian fans came out in full force to support Park at the press conference. — Picture by Hari Anggara

When asked what kind of content he would create if he was a YouTuber, a cheeky fan shouted “swimming videos” which caused Park to blush.

He also expressed his wish to visit the sandy beaches in Langkawi and see the sights in Kota Kinabalu during his stay here.

The Reply 1988 star last visited Kuala Lumpur in 2016 during the Oh Happy Day Asia Tour and recalled how Malaysian fans left a big impression on him at the time.

“I remember Malaysian fans having such passionate energy, it was such a grand moment that was very memorable for me,” he said.

Park will be performing at the Plenary Hall in KLCC at 6pm on March 30.