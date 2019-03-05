'Banglasia 2.0' goes to Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lead actor Nirab Hossain says his role is a tribute to Bangladeshis working in Malaysia for a better life. — Picture courtesy of WebTVAsia

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — The Namewee-directed film Banglasia 2.0 is set to hit Bangladeshi shores soon due to growing interest.

The rapper, songwriter and filmmaker, who also stars in the film, announced the news in a press statement yesterday where he also thanked Malaysians for their support.

“I also learned that we will be the first feature film starring Malaysian and Bangladeshi actors to debut on silver screens in Bangladesh, after receiving tremendous commercial enquiries.

“Hearing my character’s voice dubbed in Bengali will be quite interesting, so Dhaka here we come,” Namewee said.

Bangladeshi star Nirab Hossain who plays Dirty Harris in the movie also echoed Namewee’s excitement.

“Harris’ role is a tribute to my many countrymen in Malaysia who toil for a better living in a foreign land. I look forward to seeing an even bigger response back home very soon,” Nirab said.

Produced by digital media entertainment company WebTVAsia and distributed by mm2 Entertainment, Banglasia 2.0 has been making headlines in Bangladesh thanks to Nirab.

The film premiered on February 28 after a five-year ban by the Malaysian Film Censorship Board, and has raked in RM1 million by its fourth day at the box office.

The action-comedy tells the story of Malaysians uniting to protect their country against foreign attack with the help of a Bangladeshi worker.

Banglasia 2.0 is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.