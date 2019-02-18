Veteran comedian AR Badul suffers heart attack, warded at IJN

Badul had not suffered from heart problems until the incident yesterday. — Picture from Facebook/AR Badul

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — Comedian, actor, and director AR Badul was rushed to the National Heart Institute (IJN) after suffering a heart attack yesterday evening.

The 70-year-old was in the middle of working on a script when he started experiencing chest pains and cold sweat, reported Malay news portal mStar.

His wife Maizatul Osman brought him to a clinic at around 4pm and he was immediately referred to IJN on the same day.

“Alhamdulillah, his condition is stable and much better than yesterday,” Maizatul told mStar.

She added that her husband had not experienced prior heart problems.

For now, Badul will remain under the watchful eye of IJN doctors until he returns to the pink of health.

“The doctors have attached two stents (metal tubes) to keep his arteries open.

“This is the first time he’s had a heart attack, for the time being we will just follow the procedures that have been arranged by IJN,” Maizatul was quoted as saying.

Badul is a prominent figure in the local film industry and has made a name for himself in the comedy genre.

Popular titles in his filmography include Panglima Badol, Tuan Badol, Manis-Manis Sayang, and Tuyul Ke London.