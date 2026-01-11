TAWAU, Jan 11 — A nine-year-old boy died after the motorcycle he was riding with his father and elder brother was involved in a collision at the Batu 2 Jalan Apas traffic lights here on Friday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 5.36am incident involved an automatic scooter ridden by a 48-year-old local man with his two sons, aged nine and 13, and a four-wheel drive (4WD).

He said the family was travelling from town towards Kunak while the 4WD, driven by a 63-year-old woman, was heading from her home along Jalan Pantai to Sin On Market.

Preliminary investigations found the 4WD proceeded after the traffic lights turned green when a scooter suddenly appeared from the opposite direction and struck the front left of the vehicle, causing it to lose control, hit a parked sedan and crash into a barber shop.

The child died while receiving treatment at the Red Zone of Tawau Hospital, his father suffered serious chest and abdominal injuries and his brother sustained minor injuries, while the 4WD driver was unharmed, with the case investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Daily Express