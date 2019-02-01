Trailer for new Almodovar film starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz

Director Pedro Almodovar — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 1 — A first trailer has just released for Dolor Y Gloria (Pain & Glory), the latest film from award-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

The director's first movie since 2016's Julieta stars two longtime Almodovar favorites: Antonio Banderas (Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, The Skin I Live In) and Penélope Cruz (Broken Embraces, Volver)

The film cuts back and forth in time, following an ageing filmmaker, Salvador Mallo (Banderas) as he looks back at the various relationships in his life, including lovers, his mother, and colleagues, from his childhood in Valencia to his adult life in Madrid .

The cast also includes Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. — AFP-Relaxnews