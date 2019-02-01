Cardi B, Jorja Smith added to Roskilde Festival line-up

British singer Jorja Smith poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London February 21, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Roskilde Festival organisers have revealed an additional 27 acts set to take the stage at this summer’s event, adding to a lineup that already includes Travis Scott, Robyn and the Cure.

Hip-hop queen Cardi B is among the latest additions, joined by English R&B and pop singer Jorja Smith — both of them fresh off the success of their debut albums.

They are joined by Danish synth-pop artist MØ, who played the festival’s talents stage earlier in her career and is now back for a major gig on the iconic Orange Stage.

Also just added are rockers Bring Me the Horizon and hip-hop group Cypress Hill, who return to the festival 23 years after their last appearance.

Following this latest announcement, 59 acts have now been revealed from the 2019 lineup, with around 120 yet to be announced. Those already known include The Cure, Robyn, Travis Scott, Julia Holter, Tears for Fears and Christine and the Queens.

Those performers will appear on eight stages for more than 130,000 attendees over a period of a week at the festival’s home outside Copenhagen.

Tickets for the 2019 Roskilde Festival are on sale now. The festival runs from June 29 to July 6. — AFP-Relaxnews