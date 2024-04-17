World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler cemented his stature as the game’s current dominant golfer with a second victory at the Masters Tournament in three years. It was also his ninth career PGA TOUR victory and third title in four starts. His four-stroke win over Ludvig Åberg comes just weeks before the arrival of his first child with his wife, Meredith. This is his blog from Augusta National.

APRIL 17 ― It’s hard to put into words how special this win is. It's been a long week, a grind of a week as the golf course was so challenging, and to be wearing this green jacket again and getting to take it home is extremely special.

When I look at the tournament from two years ago, I’d built myself a lead on Friday afternoon and was able to play with the lead and play comfortably, whereas this week, I felt like I was battling the whole week. I got out there on Thursday, and it was so windy, and I was able to shoot a great score. The next two days were really just a fight. I can't even describe how difficult the conditions were on Friday afternoon. It was a long week and I had to battle some ups and downs.

Advertisement

Scottie Scheffler of the US celebrates with his green jacket and the trophy after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta April 14, 2024. ― Reuters pic

Just like any human would, your mind starts to wander a little bit out there on the golf course. We're out competing for four or five hours at a time and you’ve got to let your mind wander. I tried to soak in the stuff around me ... I looked up at the trees at times and I looked up at the patrons occasionally to try to soak in some of their energy.

I did not let myself get attached to the lead. I just tried to keep pushing. I think if I had played a little bit defensively, it would have been a significantly different finish. I went for the green in two on 13, and was able to make birdie, and I attacked the pin on 14 and made birdie. Went for it again on 15 for a nice par, and I hit a really good shot on 16 to make birdie again. If I was just trying to make pars on the back nine, I would have been standing on 18 having to make par and hoping Ludvig (Åberg) would only make a par.

Advertisement

The Sunday morning this time around was definitely different than two years ago too. Instead of just me and my wife, Meredith at the house, I had a couple of my buddies with me, and we sat and relaxed, and I tried not to think about golf. But it was increasingly difficult. They were a great support for me and while it was a long morning, it was well worth it. I told my buddies I was a bit overwhelmed, and I wish I didn't want to win it as badly as I did. I think it would make the mornings easier. However, I love winning and I hate losing. When you're here in the biggest moments, when I'm sitting with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly.

My buddies then told me my victory was secure on the cross (Note: Scheffler’s faith is Christianity). That's a pretty special feeling to know that I'm secure forever and it doesn't matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. I get to come out here and compete, have fun, enjoy it; and then at the end of the day, win or lose, my identity is secure. So when I'm out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities. I feel like that's how I was designed. I've been that way since I was a young kid.

I wish I could soak this in a little bit more. Maybe I will when I get home. But at the end of the day, I think that's what the human heart does. You always want more, and I think you have to fight those things and focus on what's good.

I feel like I'm playing really good golf right now. I feel like I'm in control of my emotions as I've ever been, which is a good place to be. I feel like I'm maturing as a person on the golf course, which is a good place to be. I think it's hard to argue with the results of the last few weeks. I'm going to go home and reflect on this win and soak it in as best I can. I try not to think about the past or the future too much. I love trying to live in the present. I've had a really good start to the year, and I hope that I can continue on this path that I'm on.

I'm going to continue to put in the work that's got me here and keep my head down. When I step up on the tee at a tournament, being able to tell myself that I did everything I could to play well and the rest isn't up to me.

I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. My priorities will change very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. But I still love competing and I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure.

Note: Fans can watch Scottie Scheffler and the world’s best golfers compete on the PGA TOUR in this week’s RBC Heritage on Astro Golf Channel.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.