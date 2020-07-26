Containing cancel culture

JULY 26 — So, a new virus appears to be spreading around the world and it too seems to pose a threat to our way of life. I am referring in this case to the epidemic of intolerance known as "cancel culture."

I should start by defining the term. Broadly, "cancel culture" is large scale, systematic, social media-driven criticism of public figures in response to views seen by those doing the cancelling as objectionable.

To qualify as true cancel culture, the criticism should extend to calls for boycotts of the public figures' work and include an attempt to strip the person of their position, platform, and income.

For example, a public figure might say something — either in an interview or on social media that is perceived as wrong.

In response, the figure will receive an enormous amount of online criticism across social media — some of this criticism will extend to threats of violence, or property damage.

Pressure is then exerted on employers and sponsors to stop working with the figure in question.

Those doing the cancelling will also ask that the person in question be denied a platform so they will put pressure on newspapers, TV shows, etc not to allow the person to speak or express their opinions on any topic, not just the topic that’s initially caused offence.

Last week in Singapore, a rather unsympathetic and controversial figure was cancelled — Wendy Cheng aka Xiaxue.

The often-pink haired woman in question has long been one of Singapore’s most famous bloggers.

She rose to prominence more than a decade ago by blogging about fashion and life in Singapore.

Using direct and colloquial language — basically she swore a lot and was not afraid to voice controversial views — she became one the city’s first major social media "influencers."

Her blog would garner her fans and sponsors as well as airtime and column space in mainstream media.

Over the years, Xiaxue has engaged in all sorts of online rivalries and attracted criticism for some rather poorly thought out or flat out despicable comments on the disabled, foreign workers and the obese — among others.

She is now getting a lot of flak for her controversial comments. Her old posts and comments are being dug up and reposted.

And last week she put up a post outlining all the ways she is being cancelled and the dangers of this culture.

The irony, of course, is that this started because Xiaxue launched an unnecessary attack on Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan before the 2020 election (effectively aiming to "cancel" her).

In response, police complaints were filed against Xiaxue for inciting hatred against foreign workers.

The complaints pertain to comments disparaging foreign, largely South Asian workers made almost 10 years ago.

Xiaxue’s comments are cowardly for targetting some of the weakest, least protected inhabitants of our city state.

The pushback against these comments has cost her a lot of her endorsements, partnerships — effectively her income.

Yet, as much as we dislike her — should we cancel her? Most of the disparaging comments were made years ago.

This current wave of cancelling which is often driven by people who would describe themselves as socially and politically liberal (though opposing free speech is anything but liberal) is dangerous.

There are clearly a lot of Singaporeans who agree with Xiaxue’s perspectives. How else could her inane blog have survived this long? So, should we just shush these voices and hope they go away?

Personally, I found her ignorant comments on foreign workers upsetting but cancelling is increasingly issue-agnostic — what will the next public figure be cancelled for?

Xiaxue is also being criticised for supporting Donald Trump — why should a Singaporean be forced to hold a specific political position on American politics and be punished for having a contrary position?

I’m not saying public figures shouldn’t be called out for poor and distasteful behaviour but who decides what is poor and distasteful?

The fear is it is increasingly becoming a vocal minority on social media – so are their values all of our values? In Singapore where free speech needs to be expanded, surely the last thing we need is self-censoring and censorship enforced by online mobs.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.