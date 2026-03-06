(From Left) Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Mimi Fly, and Hael Husaini

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - Hari Raya Aidilfitri carries special meaning for Malaysians, whether it's savouring festive delicacies, curating Raya looks or catching up with family and friends. As more Malaysians turn online to plan their festive shopping and styling,brings fans closer to their favourite stars through, where, andshare their Raya preparations.Raya celebrations for national songstressrevolve around hosting memorable open houses. From coordinating matching Baju Raya sets to preparing favourite dishes like gulai tempoyak ikan patin and rendang Tok - she looks forward to welcoming loved ones and expressing appreciation through thoughtful gestures.The same spirit of giving extends to her fans. Through her label SimplySiti on Shopee, she connects with them via livestream to share the health and beauty gift sets she personally curates for family and friends. "In the lead-up to Syawal, I'm usually juggling home refreshes, menus, outfits, and preparing small gifts," she says. "On Shopee Live, I enjoy sharing the gift sets and essentials I curate for Raya so viewers can find ideas for their own celebrations. This year, I'm even inviting five of SimplySiti's top supporters to my Raya open house as a token of appreciation."For "Serumpun" hitmaker, Raya style is about versatile outfits that work beyond the festive season. Between open house visits and unwinding at home to nostalgic Raya playlists and family-favourite P. Ramlee films like Ali Baba Bujang Lapok, comfort and practicality remain key.During a recent Shopee Live session, Mimi walked viewers through her Raya lookbook, sharing how simple pieces from Shopee can be styled into polished outfits. "I prefer looks that are versatile and stylish, especially during long days of house visits," she shares. "Through Shopee Live, I had the chance to showcase my own #GetReadyWithShopee Fashion Hacks on pairing different fabrics, colours, and accessories to elevate my outfits. It's fun because viewers can see the looks come together in real time and discover new fashion products they can wear beyond Raya."A self-professed kampung boy at heart, singer-songwriterreturns to Negeri Sembilan every Syawal to reconnect with relatives over festive-favourite dishes like rendang Minang and days of house-hopping.With everyone dressing up for open houses, Hael often finds himself helping family members curate their Raya wardrobe. Known for blending classic Baju Melayu with modern styling, he enjoys experimenting with colours and accessories while keeping traditional touches intact. "I've always liked styling outfits, whether it's for myself or my family," he says. "On Shopee Live, I was able to bring that to a wider audience by showing how I pair trendy Baju Melayu tops from Shopee's 50% Raya Fashion Trends with a traditional sampin songket, while sharing where viewers can find the pieces."From curating Raya outfits to finding thoughtful gifts,helps Malaysians prepare for Syawal with inspiration and value. As part of the campaign, shoppers can also tune in toonfromfeaturing PrimaValet's brand ambassador, withon Shopee Live.Beyond this highlight, shoppers can continue to enjoy, and, making it easier to shop festive fashion and essentials in one place. Discover more at https://shopee.com.my/m/raya-sale Hashtag: #Shopee

