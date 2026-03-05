KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — The Sabah State Railway Department has launched an internal investigation after an incident involving a train and a motorcycle trolley on the Tenom–Pangi railway line two days ago.

In a statement today, the department confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday (March 3) at kilometre 134/4 along the rural rail route connecting Tenom to Pangi.

“In response to the incident, JKNS has activated an internal investigation through a Board of Enquiry, in accordance with the investigation procedures currently in force.

“JKNS has also lodged a police report at the Tenom Police Station regarding the incident for the attention and further action of the authorities,” it said.

The Tenom–Pangi rail service is one of the few operational segments of Sabah’s historic railway network and serves as an important transport link for rural communities in the west coast and interior of Sabah.

The railway department said any further action would depend on the findings of the inquiry board, in line with provisions under the Sabah Railway Enactment 2017.

No fatalities were reported in the incident last Tuesday, which was initially attributed to brake failure.

In the incident, some 12 passengers — including teachers and young children — were saved by villagers who placed a motorcycle on the tracks to disrupt the train’s momentum.

Since then, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has said he will replace the motorcycle belonging to the villagers that were destroyed in the accident.