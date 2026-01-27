The Advanced S10 ($59.99): The powerhouse for enthusiasts, featuring TMR Sticks and ALPS HD Rumble, and Switch 2 Compatibility.

One-Touch Instant Wake-Up: Eliminate the need to manually power on the console from the dock. A single press of the Home button on the S10 Lite wakes the Switch 2 remotely via native signal commands—a rarity in budget alternatives.

As multiplayer gaming evolves, the S10 Lite features a native C-Button. This allows for instant, seamless team communication without complex third-party apps or wired setups. System-Level Button Remapping: Unlike competitors that require external phone apps to adjust settings, the S10 Lite allows users to map its 2 back buttons directly within the Switch 2 system interface. It offers a completely friction-free, "official" customization experience.

Hall Effect & Glide™ Tech: Equipped with magnetic sensors and a proprietary low-friction structure, the sticks are immune to "stick drift," ensuring long-term durability.

MSRP: $39.99

$39.99 Official Link: EasySMX S10 Lite Store Page

COLORADO, USA- Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - EasySMX officially unveils the S10 Lite , the definitive "Top Switch 2 Controller at $40." Designed as the essential "Player 2" or travel companion, it brings pro-level reliability to budget-conscious gamers without the premium price tag.

EasySMX now offers a clear two-tier solution for the Switch 2 ecosystem:

The Advanced S10 ($59.99): The powerhouse for enthusiasts, featuring TMR Sticks and ALPS HD Rumble, and Switch 2 Compatibility.

The Essential S10 Lite ($39.99): The perfect "Player 2" or travel controller. It retains pro-level essentials—Hall Effect Sticks, 9-Axis Motion Control, and Native Wireless Protocol—without the premium price tag.

"Our users needed a solid, drift-free backup controller for friends and family that didn't cost a fortune," said Kiin, User Research Specialist at EasySMX. "The S10 Lite is our answer—high performance without the compromise of cheap knockoffs."

About EasySMX

With over 9 years of expertise, EasySMX operates its own R&D and Manufacturing Centers to deliver top-tier gaming peripherals to a global audience.