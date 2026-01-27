JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 27 — Two food and catering operators suffered losses amounting to RM8,800, after falling victim to a fraudulent food and souvenir supply syndicate, using the Johor contingent police headquarters’ (IPK) name.

Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the police received reports regarding the matter yesterday.

He said the syndicate contacted the two victims via WhatsApp, claiming they required catering services for an event at the Johor IPK yesterday.

“The victims believed the offer was genuine as they were provided with copies of government purchase order documents as proof.

“Convinced by the offer, the victims prepared the packed meals and made payments for the purchase of souvenirs to a bank account directed by the suspects,” he said in a statement, today.

Ab Rahaman said the victims only realised they had been cheated upon arriving at the Johor IPK to make the delivery, where they were informed that no such food orders had been placed, and that the suspects could no longer be contacted.

He added that police also deny issuing any such orders, and that the two victims incurred losses of RM3,800 and RM5,000, respectively.

Ab Rahaman advised the public to be more vigilant and not be easily deceived by offers of food or souvenir supplies, received via telephone or social media.

He also urged the public to verify any such offers through the official channels of the relevant agencies, before proceeding with any transaction.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama