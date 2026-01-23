SeABank's comprehensive restructuring of a vertically integrated business model, combined with a flexible operating strategy, has driven impressive 2025 results: Pre-tax profit reached VND6.868 trillion, up 13.73% YoY and achieving 106% of annual KPIs; NoII surged by 80.54% to VND4.410 trillion; TOI reached VND14.114 trillion, up 13.74% and fulfilling 112% of annual KPIs. CIR improved to 33.01%, driven by comprehensive digitalization and operational optimization. ROE exceeded KPIs, reaching 14.62%, reflecting improved capital efficiency and profitability.Thanks to effective credit demand capture and portfolio expansion in line with risk management, SeABank's total outstanding credit grew 16.69% to VND244.972 trillion, while NPL ratio remained below 3% in compliance with regulatory requirements.As of December 31, 2025, SeABank's business scale expanded substantially with total assets reached VND396.443 trillion, up 21.72% YoY and completing 111% of the annual KPIs. Charter capital increased to VND28.450 trillion, owners' equity rose 15.34% to VND40.373 trillion, strengthening the Bank's capital base and safety buffers. Total deposits and valuable papers reached VND221.791 trillion, up 11.58% YoY.Moreover, SeABank's international reputation continued to strengthen, securing an additional US$80 million investment from Proparco and FMO, bringing total international funding to over US$1.1 billion. In 2025, SeABank also completed the transfer of Post and Telecommunication Finance Company (PTF) to AEON Financial Service. These resources enhance SeABank's financial capacity for further investment in technology and focused growth strategies, thereby supporting sustainable growth in the next phase.2025 also marked a strategic milestone as SeABank officially launched its new framework of Purpose – Vision – Aspiration – Values, laying a solid foundation and clear direction for the Bank's next phase of sustainable growth.Driven by its aspiration to "deliver satisfaction and distinct services", SeABank actively developed lifestyle-oriented, modern financial offerings for retail customers, while introducing tailored solutions for businesses.In 2025, SeABank allocated over VND33 billion to social and environmental initiatives, up 44% year-on-year, covering housing support, disaster relief, scholarships, tree planting, and multiple programs implemented through its 4 internal funds.By redefining its strategic framework, SeABank has embedded sustainability into all decision-making in line with its vision of "Putting people and community first", setting clear targets toward 2030 on green credit, emissions reduction, women's empowerment and financial transparency.