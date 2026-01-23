FED Fitness Home Gym Solutions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - FED Fitness, a global leader in home gym fitness solutions, has been named an official partner of the NBA's Houston Rockets. The partnership was officially announced in Houston and brings together two organizations committed to performance, innovation, and accessible training solutions.Through this collaboration, FED Fitness and the Houston Rockets aim to bridge professional training standards with the at-home fitness experience, encouraging consistent movement and healthy routines for people of all ages and fitness levels.FED Fitness offers a wide range of high-quality home exercise equipment, competitive pricing, and a free training app—aligning seamlessly with the Rockets' performance-driven mindset and community-focused approach to sport and wellness.Notably, this marks the Houston Rockets' first partnership with a dedicated home gym solutions brand, reflecting the growing importance of home-based training within the evolving sports and fitness landscape. The partnership also reinforces FED Fitness's expertise, product quality, and long-term strategic vision, as elite sports organizations increasingly align with innovative home fitness brands.At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to health, discipline, and long-term fitness habits—whether training at home or competing at the highest level on the court.FED Fitness operates with the belief that fitness should be accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable, providing solutions designed to support users at different stages of their home fitness journey.Its home gym solutions are defined by several core characteristics:FED Fitness is more than just equipment treadmills, ellipticals, strength machines, and lightweight accessories. Instead, it goes above and beyond by providing an entire home fitness ecosystem that includes training and health data.The partnership between FED Fitness and the Houston Rockets is built on a shared focus on training, health, and fitness, as well as a mutual commitment to creating engaging, family-friendly experiences around the game.Designed to benefit both organizations, the collaboration also delivers added value for Rockets fans through a variety of interactive activations and promotions. These include a sweepstakes for a VIP game experience, home training content featuring FED Fitness products and Houston Rockets personnel, and opportunities for co-branded merchandise offerings. Fans can also follow FED Fitness on social media to access exclusive, fans-only discounts.FED Fitness is a global home gym solution brand focused on delivering professional-grade equipment and digital training tools for home use.Trusted by more than 12 million households worldwide, the brand is committed to helping individuals and families build sustainable fitness habits through accessible, high-quality solutions.The partnership with the Houston Rockets further reinforces FED Fitness's long-term vision of integrating professional training standards into home-based fitness and everyday life.For more information, visit www.fedfitness.com Hashtag: #FEDFitness

