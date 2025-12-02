Recognising true leadership which is measured not only by results, but by the ability to create lasting value for society.

ACES Awards 2025 Day Two Honours Asia's Most Inspiring Leaders in Bali

EDL-Generation Public Company – Asia's Best Performing Companies

Ayala Corporation and Asialink Finance Corporation – Asia's Most Influential Companies

United Asia Finance Limited, Nickel Asia Corporation, LCY Development Sdn Bhd | Francis Lau Choo Yew – Outstanding Leaders in Asia

Myanmar Agro Exchange Public Company Limited, Highland Coffee Service Joint Stock Company, Globe Telecom – Industry Champions of the Year

Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd. | Ombra Brand – Entrepreneur of the Year

Francis Lau Choo Yew, LCY Development Sdn Bhd – Gold ACES Trophy

Highland Coffee Service Joint Stock Company – Gold ACES Trophy

Globe Telecom – Black ACES Trophy, the pinnacle honour

Ren Li, Letright Industrial Corp. | Ombra Brand – Entrepreneur of the Year, Standard Gold Trophy

Dr. Shardul S. Shroff, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co – Lifetime Achievement Award

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 – The ACES Awards 2025 concluded its two-day celebration in Bali with Day Two shining a spotlight on Asia's most inspiring leaders, transformative institutions, and organisations driving meaningful impact across the region.While Day One focused on sustainability excellence, Day Two honoured the visionaries whose leadership continues to shape industries, strengthen communities, and elevate national progress.ACES Awards organiser, MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said that the 2025 Leadership Award recipients embody the spirit of progress in Asia."They show that true leadership is measured not only by results, but by the ability to uplift people, drive innovation, and create lasting value for society."We celebrate leaders whose impact goes beyond their institutions and into the fabric of the communities they serve," she said.This year's awards cycle saw 827 nominations from 32 countries, with 381 finalists shortlisted after 946 hours of evaluation by the ACES Council.Day Two featured 71 winners across leadership sub-categories, highlighting Asia's growing depth of influence, leadership maturity, and organisational transformation.Day Two of the Awards recognised a distinguished list of leaders and organisations:These winners stood out for their vision, organisational influence, resilience, and impact that extends beyond commercial performance to national and social development.The 2025 Leadership Category expanded to reflect Asia's evolving leadership landscape, introducing new segments such as Emerging Leaders in Asia, Asia's Impact Advocates (Individual and Enterprise), Nation Builder Award, Inspiring Institutions in Asia, and Landmark Hotels in Asia.These categories honoured individuals and organisations demonstrating strategic clarity, ethical leadership, resilience, people-first values, innovation capability, and measurable societal impact.Judges noted a clear regional shift toward purpose-driven decision-making, stronger governance, crisis resilience, and leadership that aligns financial performance with social and national progress.Many winners showcased noteworthy achievements in culture building, workforce empowerment, community transformation, and influence beyond their industries.Day Two concluded with emotional acceptance moments, powerful leadership narratives, and a reaffirmation of ACES' role in recognising excellence that transforms nations.The 2025 edition marked a new chapter in Asia's leadership evolution—one defined by integrity, empathy, innovation, and long-term impact.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025 #ACESinBali

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards recognises outstanding leaders and organisations across Asia that demonstrate excellence in leadership, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. As a premier regional awards platform, ACES highlights companies and individuals that set industry benchmarks and contribute meaningfully to economic and social progress. Through its rigorous evaluation and broad regional reach, ACES continues to showcase best-in-class achievers shaping Asia's corporate landscape.



About MORS Group

MORS Group is a regional business intelligence and advisory organisation committed to advancing leadership, sustainability, and corporate excellence in Asia. Through strategic platforms and recognition programmes—including the ACES Awards—MORS Group supports organisations in elevating performance, strengthening governance, and fostering long-term growth. Its work enables companies and leaders to connect, gain insights, and drive purposeful impact across the region.