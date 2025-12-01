Ren Li, Founder and Chairman of Letright Industrial Corporation, accepts the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2025 ACES Awards, recognized for his visionary leadership in sustainable design and ethical manufacturing.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025 - Ren Li, Founder and Chairman of Letright Industrial Corporation, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025, held in Bali, Indonesia.The honor recognizes Ren’s pioneering leadership in driving sustainable innovation within the global outdoor living industry and redefining what it means to build a purpose-driven business in Asia’s evolving corporate landscape.Under Ren Li’s direction, Letright Industrial Corporation has transformed from a traditional outdoor furniture manufacturer into a fully integrated enterprise known for its eco-conscious innovation, research-driven design, and global market reach.Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, Letright has consistently led with foresight—embracing sustainability long before it became a market imperative.Through Ren’s strategic stewardship, the company phased out harmful materials, developed recyclable and energy-efficient outdoor products, and launched smart living solutions that merge comfort, technology, and environmental responsibility.“True leadership lies in building for tomorrow — balancing performance with purpose,” said Ren Li.“This recognition is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation serves both people and planet.”The ACES Awards, among Asia’s most respected recognitions of corporate excellence, honor leaders who demonstrate integrity, strategic innovation, and long-term sustainability.The Entrepreneur of the Year title recognizes founders whose work reshapes industries and delivers meaningful global impact.“Ren Li embodies the spirit of transformative entrepreneurship — someone who builds beyond profit and leads with conscience.“His ability to connect sustainability with scalability makes him a benchmark for business leadership in the region,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, CEO of MORS Group, the organiser of the prestigious ACES Awards.Ren’s entrepreneurial approach stands out for its ability to integrate sustainability, profitability, and scalability — a rare balance increasingly demanded by international investors and ESG-conscious markets.His leadership at Letright embodies the shift toward responsible capitalism, a value system aligning with the expectations of today’s global economy.”Ren’s recognition signals a broader narrative which includes Asia’s emergence as a hub for sustainability-led innovation.“His commitment to clean design and circular production reflects a regional awakening toward climate-conscious growth, reinforcing that ethical business leadership can thrive alongside competitive performance,” she added.Through Letright’s expansion into Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Ren has positioned the brand as a symbol of China’s new generation of global enterprises — ones that prioritize green technology, design excellence, and cross-cultural partnerships.Hashtag: #ACESAwards

Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd.

About Ren Li

According to MarketScanner, Ren Li holds an EMBA from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and an undergraduate degree from Zhejiang University. Combining deep academic grounding with hands-on industrial experience, he continues to mentor emerging entrepreneurs across Asia, advocating for leadership that integrates innovation with integrity.



About Letright Industrial Corporation

Founded in 1999, Letright Industrial Corporation specializes in outdoor living and home furnishing solutions, with operations spanning R&D, production, and international distribution. The company’s mission is to deliver sustainable luxury — where design, durability, and environmental stewardship coexist.



For more information, visit Letright Industrial Corporation’s official website https://letright.com/ or follow its updates on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/letright-industrial-corp-.-ltd./



