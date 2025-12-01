Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025 - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("" or the "") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Markets under the symbolannounces that Brian Conlan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.Brian is the President and co-founder of AHP Strategies, a US government contractor specializing in aerospace and maritime environments, as well as co-founder and partner of ASNF Holdings, LLC, a leading investment firm in both residential and commercial real estate.In addition to his businesses, Brian served in a variety of roles in the United States Department of Defense and US State Department, respectively, retiring as a Commander after 20 years of full-time service. Beginning his career as a Navy Pilot, Brian served as an Aide-de-camp, Nuclear Carrier Navigator, and subsequently as Acting Executive Officer of the nuclear aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis. Later in his career, he transitioned into unmanned systems and served as the Commanding Officer of VUP-19, the US Navy's first Unmanned Aircraft squadron where he commanded operations for a USD $13 billion capital program, leading 700 active, reserve, and civilian personnel operating simultaneously from locations in the Middle East, Asia, and the US. Brian founded the Joint Unmanned Interagency Collaboration Enterprise in 2021, and was selected as an Unmanned Systems Advisor to senior Pentagon staff, including Deputy, US Special Operations Command and NATO. Brian is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and the US Air Force Air Command and Staff College.Jeff Ciachurski, will now become Executive Chairman, remain as a director, and will support and assist Brian and his leadership. Jeff will focus on the execution of projects for Greenbriar Sustainable Living and the closing of the project construction facility for Sage Ranch.Jeffrey CiachurskiCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

