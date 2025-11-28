SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - As part of its commitment to enhancing community welfare in its operational areas, Asian Agri's business unit PT Inti Indosawit Subur (PT IIS) has provided educational support and alternative economic assistance to two foster villages – Tri Mulya Jaya and Ukui Dua – in Ukui District, Pelalawan Regency, Riau. The assistance was officially handed over on 10 October 2025 at the Tri Mulya Jaya Village Hall.In his remarks, Pengarapen Gurusinga, Regional Head of Riau at Asian Agri, a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, emphasised that this initiative is part of the company's sustainability commitment under the Asian Agri 2030 Programme. "Asian Agri has a long-term vision outlined in the Asian Agri 2030 Programme, which is built on four main pillars, one of which is Inclusive Growth. Today's activity reflects this pillar by supporting efforts to improve community welfare through expanded access to education and the development of micro-enterprises to foster self-reliance and competitiveness," he said.This programme reflects Asian Agri's commitment to supporting children's access to proper education and encouraging their enthusiasm for learning. Through the Bag-To-School initiative, a total of 22 educational support packages were distributed to students in Tri Mulya Jaya Village and Ukui Dua Village. The assistance comprised 10 packages for elementary school students, six for middle school students, and six for high school students, each containing a high-quality school bag, stationery, uniforms and shoes.This support was warmly received by the community and local government. H. Narko, Regional Coordinator of the Ukui District Education Office, expressed his appreciation for Asian Agri's contribution. "We hope parents will continue encouraging their children to attend school. Education may be free, but families still need to provide clothing and school supplies. That is why Asian Agri's assistance is so meaningful as it helps ease the financial burden on families and strengthens children's enthusiasm for learning. Never feel discouraged about pursuing education to higher levels," he said.Beyond educational assistance, Asian Agri is also committed to strengthening the local economy through the empowerment of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company previously conducted outreach activities to help residents identify village commodities with economic potential and provided training on business development strategies. This support was further realised through the provision of livestock to Tri Mulya Jaya Village and Ukui Dua Village, with each village receiving six goats – two males and four females.Ukui District Head, Joko Hadi Syaifudin Zuhri, expressed his gratitude for the initiative and hoped it would bring tangible benefits to the community. "May this livestock assistance serve as a starting point for improving the welfare of our people, especially in economic and health aspects. We hope the support will not only be accepted but also cared for and developed to deliver long-term benefits. Let us demonstrate that this assistance can thrive, grow and truly enhance the well-being of our residents," he said.Through this year's Bag-To-School programme, Asian Agri will distribute a total of 265 educational packages to students across 28 villages in Riau, including 140 packages for elementary school students, 75 for junior high school students, and 50 for high school students. The programme also extends support to MSME development, assisting seven business groups across seven villages.Hashtag: #RGE #AsianAgri #CSR #Indonesia #Riau #education #MSME

About Asian Agri

Founded in 1979, Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's foremost companies in crude palm oil production, managing over 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employing over 20,000 people.



As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government's Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Programme (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi, who collectively manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. The company also fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to enhance their welfare and drive socio-economic growth.



Committed to sustainable practices, Asian Agri upholds a zero-burning policy and implements plantation best management practices to help smallholders boost productivity, increase crop yields, and improve supply chain traceability while supporting their journey towards certification. Asian Agri's mills leveraged advanced technology and self-generated green energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.



Asian Agri's plantations, as along with their scheme smallholder plantations, are full Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified, underscoring the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable palm oil production.

