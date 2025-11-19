Dr. Terence Tan with the medically proven fat reduction technology, CoolSculpting Elite devices

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - More than 200 doctors from across Asia attended the recent regional webinar “”, organised by Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs (GAMA) of Allergan Aesthetics. Dr Terence Tan, Medical Director of Halley Body Slimming Clinic, was one of two keynote speakers invited to share findings from a recently published multicountry clinical study on CoolSculpting Elite cryolipolysis technology.During the regional webinar, Dr Tan presented key insights from the study titled “”, published in Dermatologic Surgery on 10 September 2025. The research evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety, and patient satisfaction of the CoolSculpting Elite system, a modern cryolipolysis device designed to treat multiple areas simultaneously.Beyond reviewing the main study results, he highlighted several areas of practical relevance for the medical community, including the study’s methodology, treatment protocols, and endpoints (primary, secondary, and exploratory). Of particular note were the exploratory endpoints, which introduced 3D volumetric assessments to objectively measure fat reduction. This approach provides a comprehensive view of outcomes, offering clinicians further data to guide patient discussions and treatment planning.Dr Tan also discussed observations on patient comfort, psychosocial well-being, and independent physician evaluations conducted after treatment. This reinforced how data-driven approaches can enhance both clinical consistency and patient experience.Dr Tan’s study and webinar placed the findings within the broader regional context of rising interest in non-surgical body contouring . Across Singapore and Asia, more individuals are turning to medically guided, low-risk fat reduction options that suit their lifestyles and recovery needs. As the only Asian research site involved in the multicountry study, Halley Body Slimming Clinic contributed data with particular relevance for Asian patients and practitioners. These findings highlight the importance of region-specific research that accounts for different body types and aesthetic goals.Drawing from his experience, Dr Tan addressed practitioner questions on patient comfort, expectation management, and post-treatment evaluation—areas that directly influence treatment outcomes and patient confidence. His responses highlighted how data-driven methods and consistent protocols can help clinicians achieve reproducible results while maintaining patient trust.As a CoolSculpting Elite advisor for AbbVie , Dr Tan continues to play an active role in advancing clinical education and practitioner training across the region. Furthermore, his participation in international research and medical forums reflects Halley Body Slimming Clinic’s broader commitment to promoting evidence-based, doctor-led care in aesthetic medicine.By combining research, experience, and patient education, Halley Body Slimming Clinic seeks to ensure that its weight management practices remain transparent, well-informed, and guided by sound medical principles.Reflecting on the broader message shared during the regional webinar, Dr Tan noted:“While technological innovation and rigorous research underpin the effectiveness of medical devices such as CoolSculpting Elite, clinical outcomes ultimately hinge on the expertise of the practitioner.Proper training, patient assessment, and sound technique remain essential to ensuring both safety and efficacy in fat reduction treatments.”To learn more about Halley Body Slimming Clinic’s research-backed approach and range of treatments, visit their website today.Hashtag: #CoolSculptingElite #regionalwebinar #bodycontouringsingapore #cryolipolysisclinicalstudy #innovationinweightmanagement #HalleyBodySlimmingClinic

About Halley Body Slimming Clinic

Halley Body Slimming Clinic is a Singapore-based clinic focused on doctor-led weight management and body contouring treatments. The clinic offers a range of non-invasive and medically supervised solutions tailored to individual needs, including prescription weight loss medications, fat reduction technologies, and nutrition planning. Halley Body Slimming Clinic takes a holistic approach to weight management, integrating clinical guidance with lifestyle support to help patients achieve safe and sustainable outcomes.

