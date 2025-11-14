Dorsett 26 Hours: Dorsett Hotels Go the Extra Mile for Guests and Community

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - At Dorsett Hotels, we believe in giving our guests the gift of time with our exclusive Dorsett 26 Hours offering. When you book directly with us, you can enjoy a full 26 hours from check-in to check-out. For example, if you check in at 4pm, you can check-out at 6pm on your departure day – giving guests more time to discover and create memorable experiences.In the same spirit of generosity, Dorsett Hotels recently hosted the Dorsett 26 Hours Global run for charity, a 26-hour continuous treadmill run across its hotels worldwide. Starting on November 5 and concluding on November 6, Dorsett Melbourne, Dorsett Singapore, Dorsett Changi City, Dorsett Kuala Lumpur, Dorsett Grand Subang, Dorsett Chengdu, Dorsett Shepherds Bush, Dorsett Tsuen Wan, Dorsett Kai Tak and Dorsett Wanchai took turns running to raise funds for a local charity of their choice.Participants included hotel staff from every department – chefs, housekeeping, front office teams – as well as guests. The Dorsett run brought together almost 400participants globally, raising overfor charity in just 26 hours.One of the most memorable moments came when a DHL crew member ran 20 minutes at Dorsett Melbourne before checking out, then flew to Hong Kong to join the run at Dorsett Wanchai the next morning. It was a beautiful reminder of how far a spark of inspiration can travel – and a testament to the Dorsett Stay Vibrant spirit which energises our teams and community to go the extra mile."The world may run for 24, but Dorsett runs for 26," said Ms. Anita Chan, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Innovation & Technology. "Just as we give our guests extra hours to enjoy their stay, our teams dedicate their time and energy to make a positive impact for our communities."Hashtag: #DorsettHospitalityInternational

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is one of the fastest-growing hotel groups in Asia with 52 properties in 21 major cities across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Continental Europe. Our four core brands – Dorsett Hotels, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection and Silka Hotels – aim to provide exceptional guest experiences while making positive impacts in our local communities. To learn more, visit: www.dorsetthospitality.com