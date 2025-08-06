Artist line-ups, dining, artwork and more revealed in the second release

Solar Village at Wonderfruit

Music designed for well-being. Through an initiative called Sonic Minds, Wonderfruit collaborates with MSCTY_Studio for year-round research, culminating in soundscapes that aim to improve how we feel. This initiative unravels through live performances (Shook, Elsa Hewitt, Scanner and more) and via sound installations appearing in unexpected places, like in the forest, restrooms or bridges.



Through an initiative called Sonic Minds, Wonderfruit collaborates with MSCTY_Studio for year-round research, culminating in soundscapes that aim to improve how we feel. This initiative unravels through live performances (Shook, Elsa Hewitt, Scanner and more) and via sound installations appearing in unexpected places, like in the forest, restrooms or bridges. Molam World takes Isaan root music to the global stage. Home for Northeastern Thai music, food and art, Molam World extends its curation across local and international artists, from fan favorites Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band to legendary Rungfa Kulachai and international artists like Giles Peterson and Ustad Noor Bakhsh. A new multipurpose space, Molam Theatre, designed by PO-D Architects, joins the iconic Molam Bus.



Home for Northeastern Thai music, food and art, Molam World extends its curation across local and international artists, from fan favorites Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band to legendary Rungfa Kulachai and international artists like Giles Peterson and Ustad Noor Bakhsh. A new multipurpose space, Molam Theatre, designed by PO-D Architects, joins the iconic Molam Bus. From natural amphitheaters to secret forest dancefloors, 40+ venues come alive: Beloved venues like The Quarry, Forbidden Fruit, Solar Village, Enfold and an expanded Living Village fill The Fields with a range of music, including a hybrid set from FKJ, Kerala Dust, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Hatis Noit & Orly Anan, múm, Shubostar, A Guy Called Gerald, Pearson Sound, Tristan Perich & ensemble 0, Vanishing Twin, Dawn of Midi, DOTT, JPBS x DuckUnit, Red-i, Minyo Crusaders and much more. Appearing for the first time, Baan Bardo, a brand new venue designed by Wit Pimkanchanapong, features a kinetic maze and multi-dimensional curation from ROVR, Dhyana and Erased Tapes. Featuring artists eucamedix, Theo Parrish, Britta Arnold, yubass, Daniel Brandt, and Open Reel Ensemble, with an art performance from Lucky Vakharia, a Nepali Charya Nritya dance workshop with Punyasagara, a guided meditation experience with Black Turtle and more.



Beloved venues like The Quarry, Forbidden Fruit, Solar Village, Enfold and an expanded Living Village fill The Fields with a range of music, including a hybrid set from FKJ, Kerala Dust, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Hatis Noit & Orly Anan, múm, Shubostar, A Guy Called Gerald, Pearson Sound, Tristan Perich & ensemble 0, Vanishing Twin, Dawn of Midi, DOTT, JPBS x DuckUnit, Red-i, Minyo Crusaders and much more. Appearing for the first time, Baan Bardo, a brand new venue designed by Wit Pimkanchanapong, features a kinetic maze and multi-dimensional curation from ROVR, Dhyana and Erased Tapes. Featuring artists eucamedix, Theo Parrish, Britta Arnold, yubass, Daniel Brandt, and Open Reel Ensemble, with an art performance from Lucky Vakharia, a Nepali Charya Nritya dance workshop with Punyasagara, a guided meditation experience with Black Turtle and more. Thoughtful, interactive art fills The Fields: With over 20 installations, Wonderfruit aims to involve art that encourages human connection. From new Social Interventions by Ab Rogers Design to finding shelter in the dome of ‘Singing In My Mind’ by Satit Raksasri, to artist Pinaree Sanpitak’s crafted steel and stone tables that invite communal gatherings and Microtopia by TeaRoom offering introspection through tea smoking and ceremonies.



With over 20 installations, Wonderfruit aims to involve art that encourages human connection. From new Social Interventions by Ab Rogers Design to finding shelter in the dome of ‘Singing In My Mind’ by Satit Raksasri, to artist Pinaree Sanpitak’s crafted steel and stone tables that invite communal gatherings and Microtopia by TeaRoom offering introspection through tea smoking and ceremonies. An expansive world of wellness rooted deeply in global traditions: Wonderness offers 100+ unique workshops, rituals and ceremonies with a variety of ways to feel and live better. Including frequency-based healing with Zen monks in Quantum Deep Healing Sound Bath & Light Breathing Meditation Workshop, exploring ancient wisdom of Tantra with Viv Kan The Art of Intimacy: A Tantric Approach to Connection and practices rooted in the indigenous Amazonian tradition in the Sacred Hapé Ceremony by Maxwell Honey & David Björkström.



Wonderness offers 100+ unique workshops, rituals and ceremonies with a variety of ways to feel and live better. Including frequency-based healing with Zen monks in Quantum Deep Healing Sound Bath & Light Breathing Meditation Workshop, exploring ancient wisdom of Tantra with Viv Kan The Art of Intimacy: A Tantric Approach to Connection and practices rooted in the indigenous Amazonian tradition in the Sacred Hapé Ceremony by Maxwell Honey & David Björkström. Chefs’ tables return with matriarch-led kitchens, multi-sensory feasts and Michelin-star dining: Devoted to culinary experiences, Wonder Kitchen returns with 120+ person seating, featuring concepts from one Michelin-star and Green Star chef Deepanker Khosla from Haoma, a Mediterranean-Thai fusion feast and a sensory dining experience by Modern Biology x Electric Sheep that combines sound frequencies with Thai comfort food. Lady GooGoo hosts Ma’s Kitchen for the first time at Open Kitchen, with Burmese home cooking from one of the best views in The Fields. On the ground floor, Pa Chan’s Life’s Market features food, crafts and culinary workshops from the five regions of Thailand, inspired by how agriculture and culture impact recipes.



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Wonderfruit, Thailand’s annual celebration of culture, art, music and nature, returns for a milestone 10th edition from 11–15 December 2025 at The Fields of Siam Country Club. Renowned international artists, diverse regional and Thai acts, chefs’ table experiences, Thai Molam legends, as well as rituals, workshops and talks are brought together at highly conceptualized venues, each built and designed with circularity and sustainability in mind.This milestone edition continues Wonderfruit’s decade-long exploration of Mind, Nature and Sound through human expressions, acting as a platform for audiences and artists alike to discover culture and new ways of thinking.Get a deeper look at the second official release of a Guide to Wonder, with much more to come.Reflecting on the 10th anniversary of Wonderfruit, Founder ‘Pete’ Pranitan Phornprapha, shared: “Reaching ten years of Wonderfruit is a moment of real gratitude and celebration for us. It’s thanks to the shared energy, creativity and care of our community—our Wonderers that we’ve come this far.”He continued, “As we look to the future, we’re entering a new chapter—one that moves beyond the idea of a once-a-year gathering. Wonderfruit is becoming a year-round cultural platform rooted in creativity and collaboration. We’re evolving The Fields into a living, working space for learning, experimentation and circular systems—from growing our own food, rewilding the land and hosting various cultural expressions that connect people to mind, sound and nature.”Wonderfruit opens its next ticket sale for 48 hours from 2–4 September 2025 at 6pm BKK (GMT+7). Tickets will be first-come, first-served, with limited capacity. There will also be new, more accessible ways to join Wonderfruit 2025, especially for families, Thai youths under 25 and newcomers through various ticket types and accessibility points.For more information, visit www.wonderfruit.co Hashtag: #wonderfruit #wonderfruit2025 #decadeofwonder

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wonderfruit

Punctuated by an annual event every December, Wonderfruit is a five-day celebration of art, music, food and ideas in The Fields at Siam Country Club. Produced by Thailand-based Scratch First, Wonderfruit is a continuous, curious exploration of Mind, Sound and Nature through human expression, seeking greater connection to communities, cultures and the world around us. Through immersive experiences, including performances, workshops, installations and dining, Wonderfruit creates spaces for all to gather, interact and share knowledge. Living in The Fields year-round, Wonderfruit unites designers, architects and craftspeople to build and design in harmony with nature, committing to circularity and zero waste.

