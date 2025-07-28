'Taiwan Cybersecurity Day' EDM

AuthenTrend Technology – Specializes in identity and fingerprint authentication. Product: ATKey – FIDO Fingerprint Security Key @ PQC

CHT Security – A well-established cybersecurity service provider from Taiwan. Product: SafGuard 2000 Post-Quantum Cryptographic HSM

CyCraft Technology – An AI-powered cybersecurity company active in the Asia-Pacific region. Product: XASM – eXtended Attack Surface Management

Lydsec Digital Technology – Focuses on Multi-Factor Authentication and Zero Trust security. Product: One Touch Safe

Openfind Information Technology – Offers communication and email security services. Products: MailCloud Email Cloud Service, OSecure Cloud Security Service, Ciao Chat

PacketX Technology – Provides solutions for network forensics and traffic analysis. Product: GRISM Network Visibility Platform

Skycloud Computing – Specializes in cloud-based security integration. Product: Anti-DDoS & CDN

WebComm Technology – Recognized by CIO Advisor APAC as a Top 10 Digital Transformation Vendor in Asia Pacific (2021). Product: OETH SaaS x OETHenticator

[email protected]

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - As global threats become increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity has become essential for business continuity and digital trust. Taiwan has built solid capabilities in cybersecurity through its strong technical foundation and a diverse, innovation-oriented technology sector.The event will take place at the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana. Eight innovative Taiwan cybersecurity companies to showcase practical technologies, share case studies, and explore collaboration opportunities with Thai partners.These solutions are particularly relevant to sectors such as manufacturing, finance, cloud service providers, e-commerce, and critical infrastructure, where resilience and security are essential for maintaining operational stability. As digital collaboration between Taiwan and Thailand increases, Taiwan's cybersecurity expertise and technologies provide support for Thai enterprises looking to enhance their cyber defenses and align with international standards.Participating companies and their featured solutions include:This event offers valuable insights and practical solutions tailored to the needs of Thai businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts, explore practical technologies, and learn how Taiwan's cybersecurity expertise supports digital resilience.The event is open to cybersecurity professionals, IT decision-makers, system integrators, product distributors, resellers, and industry stakeholders across Thailand.Hashtag: #CISA

