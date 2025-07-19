HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2025 - The China Factory Products Export Fair 2025 was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from July 12 to 14. Hundreds of original manufacturers from places like Shandong province's Linyi city displayed thousands of products ranging from daily necessities, office supplies, chemical products, and outdoor equipment to hardware tools.This fair adopted a collaborative format, featuring segmented exhibition zones. With over 70 booths designated for the Chinese factory exhibition area, the event also hosted various online and offline activities. Additionally, 200 renowned Vietnamese and neighboring region brands and enterprises were invited to exhibit and participate, all aimed at facilitating market expansion for Vietnamese local and international exhibitors.The exhibition drew large crowds, with numerous Vietnamese buyers and citizens praising the high-quality products and affordable prices of "Made in Linyi".As a significant exhibitor at this expo, Linyi companies took advantage of direct supply from source factories to offer a wide range of high-quality product selections to the Vietnamese market. This not only met the diverse demands of the Vietnamese market but also established a direct bridge for Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises, promoting deep cooperation and exchange in trade between the two sides.Looking back at 2024, Linyi achieved remarkable results in foreign trade, demonstrating distinctive development trends in trade relations with Vietnam and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.Regarding trade with Vietnam, bilateral trade continued to steadily expand, with the total import and export volume reaching 4.77 billion yuan ($664.97 million). The trade structure between the two sides showed significant complementary features, with Linyi mainly exporting products such as wood veneer, plywood, and hand tools to Vietnam, while importing aluminum alloys, chemical raw materials, and natural rubber latex.Expanding the perspective to the entire ASEAN region, Linyi saw robust growth in imports and exports with ASEAN in 2024, with a total trade volume reaching 40.15 billion yuan, representing a 16.2 percent year-on-year increase.Looking ahead, Linyi will further deepen economic and trade exchanges with Vietnam and ASEAN countries, expand cooperation fields, elevate the level of cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, and common development.Hashtag: #Linyi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.