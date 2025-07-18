Agreements with Siemens Gamesa aim to ensure supply of the Gennaker offshore wind farm with 63 SG 14-236 wind turbines and their long-term maintenance.

Gennaker will add up to 976.5 MW to Germany’s renewables capacity*.

From the left: Michael Prutsch (Skyborn - Gennaker Project Director), Patrick Lammers (Skyborn - CEO), Marc Becker (Siemens Gamesa – Senior Vice President for Offshore) and Mogens Jakobsen (Siemens Gamesa – Head of Sales).





HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 18 July 2025 - Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is delighted to confirm execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long Term Program Service Agreement (LTPSA), with Siemens Gamesa for the provision of 63 SG 14-236**wind turbines and their long term service. Both agreements are based on the Master Supply Agreement signed by Skyborn and Siemens Gamesa in June 2024 . The agreements are conditional and subject to conditions precedent, including a notice to proceed from Skyborn. Installation at sea is set to begin in early 2028.These agreements strengthen the long-term partnership between the two companies and upgrade the wind turbine technology for Gennaker to state-of-the-art.Contract signature took place in Hamburg in presence of Patrick Lammers (Skyborn - CEO), Michael Prutsch (Skyborn - Gennaker Project Director), Marc Becker (Siemens Gamesa – Senior Vice President for Offshore) and Mogens Jakobsen (Siemens Gamesa – Head of Sales)."We are thrilled to see the Turbine Supply Agreement and the long-term service agreement with Siemens Gamesa coming to completion. It is another step towards Gennaker's commissioning. Siemens Gamesa is a partner of choice for offshore wind turbines and we are delighted to be partnering with them again. Gennaker our blue-print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months." explains Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO. "Gennaker, as the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, will contribute to Germany's climate goals by boosting renewable energy production in the electrical mix." Lammers adds.Marc Becker, Senior Vice President of Siemens Gamesa for Offshore adds: "We have successfully partnered with Skyborn on four offshore wind projects across France, Taiwan, and Germany. With Gennaker, our joint portfolio will surpass 3 GW of clean energy capacity. As the project moves toward final investment decision, we stand ready to deliver our SG 14-236 workhorse turbine, already backed by a robust order book exceeding 16 GW."With a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.Hashtag: #skyborn

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock.



