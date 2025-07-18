Provided sustainability services for 85,126 buildings totaling over 1.18 billion square feet

Exceeded its target of a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions relative to a 2019 baseline, six years ahead of schedule

Procured 87% of electricity for the firm's corporate offices from renewable sources

Launched new company DRIVE (Driven, Resilient, Inclusive, Visionary and Entrepreneurial) values and purpose; 91% of employees reported understanding the DRIVE values in a subsequent engagement survey

Launched a new Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) strategy and global 360 EHS model

Performed 377 CHECKIT health and safety audits across the firm's operational activities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2025 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report , demonstrating the firm's commitment to operational excellence and responsible business practices. The report highlights the firm's global impact across key sustainability areas during 2024 and progress on future targets that will help shape a more sustainable and inclusive future for its people, clients, planet and communities.Cushman & Wakefield prioritizes sustainability and continuously delivers on its commitment to embed sustainable practices into its operations and service offerings to help clients achieve their ambitious goals, strengthen their corporate reputation and reduce risks. The 2024 Sustainability Report highlights the firm's dedication to maintaining transparency, embracing accountability and driving ongoing progress across sustainability initiatives."We recognize the profound role we play in shaping a sustainable future for the built environment," said Jessica Francisco, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. "Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects the strides we've made toward reducing our carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency and fostering communities that thrive. We are particularly proud to have achieved our 2030 emissions reduction target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions six years ahead of schedule—a clear indication of the meaningful progress we are making. This milestone underscores our dedication to building a better, more sustainable future for generations to come."Cushman & Wakefield's 2024 key sustainability achievements include:"At Cushman & Wakefield, advancing a more sustainable future is a strategic imperative that we have committed to delivering on for our business, clients and stakeholders," said Nathaniel Robinson, Chief Investment & Strategy Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. "By aligning our sustainability initiatives with our broader strategic priorities, we are building resilience, unlocking opportunities for growth, and setting a new benchmark for performance and responsibility across the commercial real estate industry."The firm was recently named one of America's Climate Leaders 2025 by USA TODAY.Cushman & Wakefield's 2024 Sustainability Report is available here Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

