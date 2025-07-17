HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - Southco is adding two new options to its E5 line of quarter-turn cam latches, opening up a variety of new functionalities. E5 cam latches offer affordable simplicity and superior flexibility due to their efficient modular design. New options for these latches include the Protected Cams and adjustable grips. These additions make the E5 line even more versatile than before.

The Protected Cam is an upgrade from existing flat cams, and perfect for those seeking to avoid wear and cosmetic damage that comes from a flat cam scraping against an enclosure frame. The Protected Cam adds a plastic cover to the end of a cam, providing protection from frame damage and smoother actuation. Fixed Grip Protected Cams are compatible with all E5 and H3 latches.





Southco’s next addition provides additional flexibility for its Wing Knob, T-Handle, and L-Handle cam latches. The Adjustable Grip option lets those using E5-9 hand-operated cam latches manually adjust the cam location on each latch. This allows users to freely change the grip strength of the latch, and adjust for variations in frame dimensions. Variability also allows manufacturers to use one latch for multiple frame designs.





These additions open up new possibilities for Southco E5 Cam Latches. Whether you need a durable protected lock for an outdoor latch, or a more compact device for smaller designs, the E5 has you covered. The additions build on the affordable simplicity that the E5 is known for. E5 latches can be easily installed in a single hole, and provide a no-hassle solution for a wide range of applications.





