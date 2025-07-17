[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its originally announced $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing (the ""), as further described in the Company's news releases dated June 30, 2025 and July 9, 2025.As part of both tranches of the Offering (closed July 8, 2025 and July 16, 2025), the Company has raised gross proceeds of $4,692,329 through the issuance of 12,856,513 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.35 for gross proceeds of $4,499,780, and 550,142 Hard Dollar Units at a price of $0.35, each comprised of one Common Shares and one-half of one Warrant.Under this final tranche of the Offering, the Company raised a total of $1,462,800 through the issuance of 3,729,428 Flow-Through Shares, and 450,000 Hard Dollar Units.In total, in connection with the Offering, the Company paid $1600 in cash finder's fees, issued 894,998 Compensation Shares and advisory shares at a price of $0.35 per common share, and issued 899,570 Compensation Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share of the Company, until December 31, 2025, subject to an Accelerated Expiry Date. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Company's press release dated June 30, 2025. Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated June 30, 2025.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that any further securities will be sold under Offering.The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and e-marketing contract with Revolution Small Cap Marketing ("the contractor") to provide marketing services, including social media engagement. The initial term of the agreement is 120 days, starting on July 10, 2025, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term the contractor will be paid $15,000. The contractor is based at 39 Queen St., 3floor, St. Catharines, ON, Canada, L2R-5G6, and reachable at (647) 544-7207.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate's flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X : https://x.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.