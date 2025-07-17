Doubled from last year with 87% entering the Hong Kong startup competition from overseas

EPIC 2025 received 1,200 applications from 70+ economies.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - EPIC 2025, organised by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), has reached new heights with the 9edition saw an influx of global applications hitting close to 1,200, entering from more than 70 economies, setting a record for the I&T arena gaining global recognition, and regional representation for the development of I&T ecosystems.With the application period open from March to June, the response to participating in one of Asia's largest innovation arenas has been taken by storm. Where global startups with solutions in Digital Health Tech, FinTech, and Green Tech will be seen at 60-second pitches to get through to an unprecedented US$100M targeted investment funding and US$240,000 cash prizes, backed by 20 global financial and corporate partners that manage collectively of an AUM close to US$100B and operate across Asia, Europe and North America.Monetary payoff aside, business matching and investment opportunities, as well as an extensive experience will be made available throughout––putting innovative solutions on display for potential investors and corporate decision makers with, and pulling a glimpse into the vast opportunities of the cities withguided tour––the series of highlights entailing complimentary flight and accommodation sponsored (* T&C applies) to contestants overseas, are set to enable mid- to late-stage startups to grow from indigenous names to international labels."First time ever that we're met with over a thousand applications, it's a feat right off the bat––we're expecting to see more aspiring tech gurus and their auspicious ideas rise to this year's shifts," said Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP.Currently in the works, multiple regional pitching sessions will be held July to August, for the best and brightest in US, Europe, APAC and Hong Kong, to show and tell a story of their visions, where only the top 100 will be making it to the next round into the finals, taking place in November at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, Hong Kong's former international airport furbished to be a runway for an expedition in tech.Please visit https://epic.hkstp.org for more details.

HKSTP

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



