Cyberport, Canton Data Exchange, and China Unicom Global signed a MOU to jointly promote the implementation of mature data application scenarios and enterprises from Mainland China into Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - Cyberport successfully hosted the "AI x Data Forum" today. Centered on the theme "AI in Action, Data at the Core: Unlocking Infinite Potential", the forum brought together over 450 participants from government, finance, innovation and technology, cybersecurity sector, and academia to explore innovative artificial intelligence and data-driven strategies and practical experiences.During the forum, Cyberport, the Canton Data Exchange and China Unicom Global signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The three parties will jointly promote and implement a "Mainland incubation, Hong Kong deployment" collaboration model, introducing mature data application scenarios and enterprises from Mainland China into Hong Kong. The collaboration covers areas such as financial risk management, healthcare, cross-border trade, and the low-altitude economy, and will provide technology platforms and compliance support. These efforts will help enterprises expand into both local and overseas markets, while jointly organizing incubation, investment promotion, and exchange activities, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a demonstration hub for data applications.delivered the opening remarks at the forum and stated "Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a major engine for global economic growth, with data as its essential driving force. The two elements are complementary. This year, the HKSAR Government has developed AI as a core industry for Hong Kong, aiming for all sectors to focus on its development and spearhead a new wave of economic growth for the city. The Government will fully leverage Hong Kong's edges as an international data hub, encouraging the industry to pursue innovation and breakthroughs in AI. With unique advantages under the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle, Hong Kong is well positioned to serve as a vital base for AI development, both locally and across the Greater Bay Area, enabling AI and data to create broader and more positive value in the region."In his welcoming speech, Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, stated "Data is the cornerstone of the digital economy, driving the transformation of smart cities and serving as a vital foundation for AI development. Cyberport is dedicated to building a diverse innovation and technology ecosystem, fostering the safe, efficient, and compliant growth of AI and data applications through cross-sector collaboration. Our partnership with the Canton Data Exchange and China Unicom Global represents a significant milestone in promoting collaborative development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong data industry. Cyberport will continue to serve as Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, harnessing innovative technologies to drive economic transformation and reinforce Hong Kong's status as a global hub for innovation and data."The Leaders Dialogue sessions moderated by Dr. Crystal Fok, Director of AI Applications at Cyberport, brought together representatives from various organizations, including the Hong Kong Police Force, the Spatial Data Office, Canton Data Exchange, and China Unicom Global. The panel engaged in an in-depth discussion on advancing data security and improving the transparency of cloud data flows, providing fresh perspectives to organizational data management strategies. During the discussion, experts shared valuable insights in promoting data security and data application and ensuring compliance. Initiatives included developing platforms with multilingual and context-aware capabilities to enhance service quality and continually reviewing and enhancing system security to ensure a safe and compliant flow of information. The panel also underscored that the establishment of compliant and scalable data platforms will facilitate cross-sector collaboration and industry co-creation, helping smart enterprises seize new opportunities and achieve high-quality growth.As Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to building a responsible and trustworthy AI ecosystem in collaboration with various sectors. Last year, Cyberport launched Hong Kong's largest Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre (AISC) and established an AI Lab to provide comprehensive support to start-ups from research and development to market entry, creating a valuable platform for technology demonstration and commercial application.Additionally, the HKSAR Government allocated HK$3 billion to launch the three year Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme (AISS) through Cyberport, which has received approximately 20 applications. As of the end of June this year, the committee has approved nearly 10 projects covering areas such as local large language models, new materials, synthetic biology, and medical large models, with total grants of about HK$300 million. Since January, approved projects have gradually begun utilising the AISC, with more than 90% of its computing capacity now in use.With the completion of Cyberport 5 expected for this year, the new building will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a dedicated, Tier-III+ standard sustainable data centre. Together with the adjacent AISC and the Hong Kong Internet Exchange (HKIX), the new facility will create a high-performance technology corridor. This will provide stronger and highly reliable data storage and computing support for industry, academia, and government, accelerating digital transformation across industries.Currently, Cyberport is home to more than 400 start-ups focusing on AI and data science, and has attracted several leading AI enterprises. About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,200 companies, including 5 listed companies and 7 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 26 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.



Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and around 400 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.



Also as Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Mainland China and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.



For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.



