HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) TiO 2 (%) DHTI-001 0 21 21 5,139 1,391 13.82 DHTI-001 0 12 12 5,961 1,690 13.27 DHTI-001 0 3 3 7,467 2,452 13.22 DHTI-001 7 12 4 5,825 1,446 16.34 DHTI-002 4 13.8 9.8 6,414 2,091 12.67 DHTI-002 8 13.8 5.8 7,729 2,681 12.45 DHTI-002 11 13 2 8,976 3,396 11.82 DHTI-003 0 7 7 4,067 1,090 11.93 DHTI-004 0 6 6 7,165 1,968 11.51 DHTI-004 0 3 3 9,028 2,393 9.67 DHCA-00001 2 10.3 8.3 3,999 993 14.28 DHCA-00001 6 10.3 4.3 4,706 1,124 15.06 DHCA-00002 3 10 7 3,442 821 15.95 DHCA-00003 2 8 6 3,396 812 11.21 DHPM-00002 4 10 6 3,007 682 14.03 DHPM-00003 1 6 5 3,129 716 13.00 DHLF-00001 3 9 6 3,275 754 13.76

Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025 - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong initial rare earth and titanium results from its Alto do Paranaíba Project (the "Project"), located in the western part of state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project demonstrates significant potential for near-surface rare earth and titanium mineralization within the "Mata da Corda" Group geological sequence. SGS Canada,Inc. ("SGS") was retained to prepare technical reports under U.S. Regulation S-K 1300. In particular, Marc-Antoine Laporte and Yann Camus from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Project. SGS is well-known as a global leader in testing, inspection and certification of mineral properties and projects.The Project comprises mineral rights totaling more than 25,000 hectares, strategically positioned within a major volcano-sedimentary geological sequence. The extensive Project area has been divided into three exploration blocks for ease of exploration activities as shown in Figure 1.- Exploration Blocks of the Alto do Paranaíba ProjectTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The Mata da Corda Group consists of the sedimentary Capacete Formation crosscut by the volcanic Patos Formation. This geological setting, with its geochemical signature confirmed to be related to Brazilian late Cretaceous Alkaline Provinces, provides outstanding exploration potential for mineralization for both rare earth elements and titanium.The Company's initial exploration campaign has included 770 surface samples (rock and soil), which demonstrated consistently high grades across all three blocks:- Block 1 Surface Sampling Results Map Indicating Widespread High-Grade TREO Mineralization (>1,500ppm)To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:- Block 2 North Surface Sampling Results Highlighting Multiple High-Grade ZonesTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:- Block 2 South Surface Sampling Results Showing Strong Grades in Specific LocationsTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:- Block 3 North Surface Sampling Results Demonstrating Extensive Mineralization and Results up to 16,152 ppm TREOTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:- Block 3 South Surface Sampling Results Including Highest-Grade InterceptsTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Initial auger drilling comprised 11 drillholes totaling 144 meters, with 178 core samples analyzed (including 22% QA/QC control samples). The drilling successfully intercepted high-grade, near-surface mineralization:- Significant Drilling Intercepts from the Alto do Paranaíba Project Auger Drilling Campaign- Drill Core Sample DHTI-0004 (0-3.9m) Showing Clay-Hosted Mineralization with 3m @ 9,028 ppm TREO, 2,393 ppm MREO, 9.7% TiOTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Average TREO grades by block demonstrate consistent mineralization: Block 1 averaged 3,157 ppm TREO; Block 2 averaged 2,312 ppm TREO; and Block 3 averaged 4,906 ppm TREO. Notably, Block 3 showed high Nd+Pr averages up to 1,108ppm.The Project area benefits from intense laterization processes typical of Brazil's tropical climate, which has led to enrichment of titanium and rare earth elements within the weathered profile. The mineralized sequence occurs within extensively oxidized zones of the Mata da Corda Group, with drilling reaching maximum depths of approximately 21 meters.The strong positive correlation between rare earth elements and titanium, combined with the sequence's intense magnetism, makes the geological unit highly responsive to geophysical surveys, facilitating future exploration targeting.- Magnetometry Analytic Signal Map Showing Strong Positive Anomalies Associated with Mata da Corda Group MineralizationTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:All samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol, considered to be the premier analytical laboratory in Brazil and used by major mining companies. Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical batch. For all analysis methods, the average number of QA/QC represented 22% of the analytical run.Terminology: TREO means Total Rare Earths Oxides, MREO means Magnetic Rare Earths Oxides, and TiOrepresents titanium dioxide. Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 575,000 acres, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite — minerals essential for defense applications and electrification. Additionally, we own a quarry for high-quality quartzite and one of our iron ore projects is expected to start production during 2025.Brian W. BernierVice President, Investor Relations+1 (833) 661-7900

