KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - Shopee Malaysia brought together hundreds of local entrepreneurs at its annual Seller Summit, themed. The 2025 edition focused on how sellers can deepen engagement, improve fulfilment, and expand regionally — all while tapping into smarter tools to grow sustainably.In her opening keynote,outlined key focus areas guiding the platform's second-half 2025 roadmap - including seller sustainability, AI-assisted selling, content and affiliate growth, and fulfilment speed. These priorities reflect Shopee's commitment to helping local sellers grow sustainably while adapting to changing buyer habits and a more competitive e-commerce landscape."Our goal is to help sellers grow smarter, not just bigger - with tools and support designed to match how Malaysian buyers shop today," she said.One highlight from the summit was Shopee's expanding content ecosystem, including, andvia Shopee Affiliates, which together enable sellers to showcase products in engaging, real-time formats. Supported by a network of, these channels help drive strong product visibility and conversion, and have become vital engines of traffic and trust for local sellers.These content formats are especially effective in reaching, such as Gen Z and Millennials, who increasingly rely onto inform their purchase decisions.To help sellers tap into this growing ecosystem, Shopee continues to invest in expanding its affiliate network. Initiatives like theandincentivise more creators to join and produce high-quality content, ultimately giving sellers access to a wider pool of advocates to help boost product discoverability and engagement.Shopee also unveiled upgrades designed to improve, translating directly into better conversion and seller ratings:Sellers also benefit from, now available at over, and offering. This not only helps buyers save on delivery costs, but also improves order completion rates by reducing failed deliveries and returns - giving sellers greater delivery flexibility and higher buyer satisfaction.The summit also featured deep dives on, a one-stop solution where Shopee streamlines the process of order fulfilment, from picking and packing to shipping. This enhances daily operations, reduces manual workload, and ensures buyers enjoy faster, more reliable deliveries.Key benefits for sellers include:These services are especially helpful for sellers managing campaign-day spikes or storage limitations, enabling them to scale operations efficiently without needing to invest in additional manpower or warehouse space.Shopee also introduced tools to help sellers manage daily operations more efficiently. Theautomates responses to common buyer inquiries, allowing sellers to focus more on fulfilment and store optimisation. Meanwhile, visual support features likehelp sellers enhance their product listings with minimal manual editing, enabling them to stay competitive with greater ease.Together, these solutions reduce repetitive work, increase conversion rates, and help sellers focus more on growing their business.In addition to these tools, Shopee also reaffirmed its commitment to, highlighting ongoing measures that help reduce the cost and complexity of doing business. These include, and. These policies aim to give sellers a more stable foundation to grow — especially in a competitive and cost-sensitive retail environment.To enhance the overall selling experience, Shopee has streamlined its returns and refund process. The platform now covers select return shipping costs and offers clearer protections for sealed-item returns - helping to reduce disputes and strengthen seller confidence after the point of sale.The summit concluded with a panel featuring successful sellers fromand, who shared insights on how they scaled their businesses on Shopee."For double-digit campaigns, we always prepare by thinking about buyers' point-of-view and adopt aggressive voucher strategies, making sure we capture buyers across different basket sizes. Making buyers happy translates into sales for us,""During campaigns my orders can reach over 7,000, so Shopee recommended that we join the Fulfilled-By-Shopee (FBS) programme. FBS has helped ensure all my parcels are packed properly, shipped on time, and has saved us the hassle of having to drop off our parcels ourselves. I'm now looking at onboarding my other stores to FBS as well,"Their experiences highlighted how Shopee's ecosystem of tools — from fulfilment support to campaign planning — helps sellers manage growth more effectively and deliver better outcomes for buyers.As Shopee marks 10 years in Malaysia, the platform reaffirms its commitment to empowering local businesses and helping them grow with confidence. From marketplace innovation to community-driven learning, Shopee continues to build practical solutions to support the sellers who have shaped its journey.Hashtag: #ShopeeSellerSummit

