The Hong Kong Society of Cosmetic Chemists (HKSCC) Invites Swiss Biotech Expert to unveil scientific truths behind aging

Clinical Evidence Confirms Anti-Aging Efficacy of Plant-Based Stem Cell Exosomes – A Truly Effective Age-Defying Breakthrough

Dr Fred Zülli (second from right), Founder and Business Development Director of Mibelle Biochemistry, Francis Kwan (second from left), President of HKSCC, Cirrus Chu (first from left), Sales Director of TPMC International Limited and Fanny Cheung (first from right), Director of NF Essential Limited attended the anti-aging seminar.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - From the popularity of anti-aging supplements and aesthetic treatments to Silicon Valley billionaires' pursuit of immortality, the global wave of anti-aging is gaining momentum, and Hong Kong is no exception. Questions like "How to stay young?", "Is NMN really effective?" and "At what age should you start anti-aging care?" have become part of everyday conversation. While many are eager to delay the signs of aging, few truly understand the science behind it.To address this knowledge gap, Dr. Fred Zülli, Founder and Business Development Director of Swiss-based biotech company Mibelle Biochemistry, was specially invited to Hong Kong to co-host a seminar with the Hong Kong Society of Cosmetic Chemists. The seminar provided an in-depth look at the latest advancements in Swiss anti-aging research, starting with the 12 "Hallmarks of Aging" theory published in the journal. Dr. Zülli explained how Swiss biotechnology is strategically targeting these biological mechanisms of aging and translating scientific breakthroughs into practical applications in skincare and aesthetic medicine, making age-defying solutions a scientific reality rather than a distant ideal. During the seminar, Dr. Zülli also revealed several truly effective, science-backed methods to combat aging.Exosomes have rapidly emerged as one of the most promising technologies in the skincare industry. According to market data, the global exosome market was valued at over US$140 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at 28% CAGR by 2030. In the U.S., Google searches for "exosomes" surged 17% in one year, evidence of rising consumer interest. Dr. Fred Zülli explains that exosomes are tiny vesicles that are released by cells into the extracellular space, rich in proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. They can be derived from human, animals or plants cells, including plant stem cells, and reconstructed using liposome technology. These "cellular messengers" play key roles in intercellular communication, immune modulation, and drug delivery. When used in skincare or microneedling treatments, they accelerate wound healing, enhance skin regeneration, and deliver deeper, faster, and safer results. Exosomes offer dual benefits: they strengthen the skin barrier while activating deeper cellular repair, improving overall skin quality, reducing fine lines, and restoring firmness for true inside-out anti-aging effects.Swiss researchers at Mibelle have developed the PhytoCellTec™ Exosomes technology, using natural Goji Stem Cell Extract to stimulate exosome production. This powerful natural ingredient demonstrates "dual action", promoting keratinocyte differentiation and the expression of epidermal growth and antioxidant-related genes to reinforce the skin's outer barrier.Meanwhile, it reactivates mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), boosting collagen synthesis and cellular vitality to enhance skin elasticity and density. Clinical studies show that a cream containing just 0.4% of Goji Stem Cell Extract significantly reduces fine lines and wrinkles after 56 days. Results can be seen in just 28 days with improved skin density and facial contour, and even firmness and lifting effects when applied to the breast area, showcasing its applications well beyond facial skincare.With proven regenerative and wound-healing properties, exosomes are emerging as a viable alternative to stem cell therapies. As non-living biological elements, they are more stable and easier to handle. Exosome-based serums are particularly effective when used with microneedling, enabling deep skin repair and faster healing.Plant-derived exosomes have been shown to be bioavailable to mammalian cells and exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-tumour, and skin-repairing benefits. Recent studies confirm their ability to combat skin aging, reinforcing their growing role in both cosmetic dermatology and everyday skincare. As this technology evolves, it promises a new era of personalized, science-backed beauty.TheJelly is an edible functional jelly formulated with dual stem cell active ingredients, Swiss apple stem cells and grape stem cells. These ingredients are renowned for enhancing cellular vitality, delivering antioxidant protection, and shielding the skin from UV damage.Meanwhile, LAB 91, a Swiss-made brand, specializes in microneedle skincare solutions. Its signature innovation, the Dual Plant Stem Cell Exosome Complex, combines rare Swiss apple stem cells with goji stem cells to deeply penetrate the skin and trigger cellular repair. Proven results include improved skin elasticity, lifted facial contours, and visibly diminished wrinkles.The brand offers a range of ampoule serums tailored to various skin concerns, including anti-aging, brightening and intensive repair. Together, the edible jelly and topical microneedle treatments deliver synergistic, cell-level rejuvenation from the inside out.Hashtag: #ESDLife

