HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 - In July 2025, Hong Kong fintech company KN Group announced a significant strategic partnership with AlloyX, a prominent Hong Kong-based Web3 financial technology company. Leveraging AlloyX's on-chain tokenization infrastructure technology, the two parties will jointly launch the industry's first tokenized fund with consumer loans as its underlying assets. This collaboration marks the first tokenization of individual cash loans on-chain, providing broader funding sources for the underlying assets and exploring new possibilities for traditional consumer finance businesses.As a promoter of inclusive finance with business spanning emerging markets including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Mexico, KN Group will conduct a shelf offering of USD 100 million in tokenized consumer finance assets (RWA), with an initial issuance size of USD 20 million. AlloyX, a renowned Hong Kong Web3 fintech firm, specializes in bridging traditional finance with blockchain-based services, providing secure and efficient fiat and stablecoin payment solutions alongside asset tokenization services. This powerful alliance will significantly enhance asset liquidity, stability, and capital efficiency, opening new channels for global capital market asset allocation.Lucas Kong, General Manager of KN Group Hong Kong and Global Head of Treasury at KN Group, stated: "This global debut is a major milestone following KN Group's decade of deep cultivation in AI fintech. It successfully bridges traditional financial services with the global capital markets through digital pathways. This initiative explores a replicable path for onboarding traditional consumer financial assets onto the blockchain, granting investors greater transparency, flexibility, and investment efficiency. Through financial asset tokenization, we aim to better serve global investors. Moving forward, we aspire to achieve further breakthroughs in setting new industry standards, unlocking fresh asset value, and connecting global emerging ecosystems, continuing our strides in innovative finance."Under this strategic partnership, AlloyX provides KN Group with blockchain technology solutions and support. Jessie Chen, Head of RWA Issuance at AlloyX, commented: "We are delighted to partner with KN Group to jointly advance the global tokenization of cash loans, accelerating the integration and development of traditional financial systems with next-generation Web3 technology applications. This ensures high-quality financial assets circulate on-chain in a compliant and transparent manner. AlloyX will continue collaborating with industry partners to support institutions in their standardized, modularized, and globalized blockchain-based business expansion."As a key enterprise introduced by the Hong Kong Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), KN Group will leverage this innovation as a starting point. It will continue to harness its strengths in AI-powered risk control technology, optimize asset management, expand into emerging markets, and lead the global digital development of inclusive finance.Hashtag: #FintechInnovation #Blockchain #RWATokenization #DeFi #Web3 #DigitalAssets #FinancialInclusion #KNGroup Wechat: KN Group

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KN Group

Established in 2014, KN Group is a financial technology company with a core focus on artificial intelligence and big data. Its vision is to make financial services more accessible, convenient, and fair. Leveraging AI technology, KN Group has developed comprehensive assessment models to effectively evaluate customer credit risks, gain deeper insights into customer needs better through extensive infrastructure, provide more personalized services, and identify and manage risks more efficiently.





KN Group is one of the strategic enterprises introduced under the Hong Kong Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES). Its business now spans multiple regions, including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Mexico.