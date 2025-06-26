Kuara Resort - Lombok, Indonesia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mirah Investment & Development

As Bali's leading property developer , Mirah Investment & Development are well established as the market leader with years of experience in bringing luxury developments to the most sought-after locations across the Indonesian archipelago. An extensive in-house team of locals and expatriates offer end-to-end services from architecture and design to professional property management as well as legal, taxation and immigration support.