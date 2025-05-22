Black to Basic Go-To Bag and Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler Promotion Details



Stamp Collection Details:

From 7am on 21 May 2025 to 1 July 2025, customers will receive one stamp with a single purchase of $20#1 or more at a 7-Eleven store* or on the 7-Eleven Online Shop. For every additional $10 spent in the same transaction, you will receive one extra stamp.



To collect digital FunStamps, customers must download the 7-Eleven App, register as a member and link their yuu Account. In stores, customers must present their yuu ID or a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card before payment to collect digital FunStamps for the transaction.



Stamps are issued based on single transactions only; split receipts will not be accepted. Physical and digital stamps cannot be exchanged or combined.



Black to Basic Go-To Bag Redemption Details



Digital FunStamps: From 7am on 21 May 2025 to 4 July 2025, collect 20 FunStamps and add $1 to redeem one random Black to Basic Go-To Bag (limited to 5,000 units, first come first served, while stocks last). Alternatively, collect 4 FunStamps and add $55 to redeem one random bag, or collect 6 FunStamps and add $88 to redeem two random bags.



Physical Stamps: From 7am on 21 May 2025 to 4 July 2025, collect 4 physical stamps and add $55 to redeem one random Black to Basic Go-To Bag, or collect 6 physical stamps and add $88 to redeem two random bags.



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: Promotion period: 21 May to 1 July 2025. Redemption period: from 7am on 21 May to 4 July 2025. Redeem one random Black to Basic Go-To Bag with 8,800 yuu Points plus $18.



Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler Redemption Details



Digital FunStamps: From 7am on 21 May 2025 to 4 July 2025, collect 4 FunStamps and add $88 to redeem one Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler (choose your preferred style).



Physical Stamps: From 7am on 21 May 2025 to 4 July 2025, collect 4 physical stamps and add $88 to redeem one Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler (choose your preferred style).



Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: Promotion period: 21 May to 1 July 2025. Redemption period: from 7am on 21 May to 4 July 2025. Redeem one Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler with 8,800 yuu Points plus $75.



Redemptions using digital FunStamps are only available in Hong Kong.



Black to Basic Go-To Bags are pre-packed and redeemed at random. Customers cannot choose the style.

Customers may select their preferred style when redeeming a Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumbler. Stock is limited and redemption availability may vary by store. Each customer may redeem up to 20 Black to Basic Go-To Bags and 4 Black to Basic Double-Wall Tumblers per day. For redemptions exceeding the daily limit, special ordering can be arranged depending on stock availability. Please check with store staff for details. Product images are for reference only. Actual sizes may vary.

