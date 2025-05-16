Tineco launches the Young Series with three new floor washers: the Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra

Experience the ultimate cleaning experience with these innovative floor washers, where cutting-edge technology meets energy efficiency and sleek design for unmatched performance

Tineco Young Series

From left to right: Y5 Stretch Ultra, Y3, and Y2

5-Minute Hot Air Drying and 85°C Hot Water Self-Cleaning: Keeping your vacuum clean with this cutting-edge system that eliminates odors and bacterial growth.

180° Lay Flat Design (Y5 Stretch Ultra): With its 13cm ultra slim profile, it can reach places that are harder than usual to access, guaranteeing a 360° deep clean.

Device

Availability

Launch Promotions



T&Cs apply, while stocks last

Y2 (Entry-Level)





Available now at Courts, Shopee, and Lazada

Exclusively at Courts, from May 19th to June 8th



Free Tineco Woven bag (worth $49 or wagon (worth $299).

Y3 (Hot Drying)



$399 (u.p $799)

Available now on Courts ,Shopee, and Lazada

Y5 Stretch Ultra



$549 (u.p $999)

Available now on Courts, Shopee, Lazada



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, today announced the official launch of its Young Series Floor Washers in Singapore. Designed with new homeowners and first-time users in mind, the series features three value-driven models—Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra—offering high-performance cleaning at an accessible price point of just $299 onwards.The Young Series delivers professional grade cleaning, making it ideal for everyday messes. Designed to handle wet and dry debris, pet hair, and edge dust with ease, these versatile floor washers work seamlessly across hard floors and carpets. All models feature a convenient one-touch self-cleaning. Experience premium cleaning at an accessible price—Tineco's Young Series delivers top-tier value.Meanwhile, the Y3 and Y5 Ultra models gives you an elevated cleaning experience that includes:In conjunction with the launch, from May 19to June 8, all Courts stores and Courts.com.sg will offer a range of exclusive promotions. It is the perfect opportunity for new and young families to upgrade their cleaning routine and enjoy a superior, fuss-free cleaning experience.Hashtag: #Tineco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is a high-tech company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECOVACS Group (SHA: 603486). Dedicated to innovation, Tineco has consistently delivered smart home cleaning solutions that redefine convenience and efficiency. Tineco has secured "World No.1" sales in the wet & dry category in 2024. With the launch of the Young series, Tineco continues to lead the way in creating products that make everyday life easier and more enjoyable.

