FBS Continues to Lead with Asia’s Best Mobile App and IB Program

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - FBS , a leading global broker, proudly announces its latest achievements:and, awarded by International Business Magazine. FBS has long prioritized providing clients with powerful, intuitive tools. Its award-winning mobile app is proof of that dedication. Designed to meet the needs of traders of all experience levels, the FBS app is a smart, secure, and simple solution for trading on the go.With real-time charts powered by TradingView, over 550 trading instruments, simplified deposits and withdrawals, and fast order execution, the app makes trading efficient and accessible anytime, anywhere. Customizable charts, 24/7 in-app support, and strong data protection provide a seamless user experience. Whether clients are opening a hot trade or analyzing price trends, FBS ensures everything they need is at their fingertips.Theaward recognizes the success of FBS's partner-driven growth model. With over 700 000 partners globally, the FBS IB Program empowers individuals to start their own business with no initial investment.FBS partners earn up to 43% commission from every trade made by clients they refer. They also gain access to educational tools and marketing resources to build their reputation and help educate traders in their region. With 100+ withdrawal methods and trusted global recognition, FBS partners benefit from flexibility, scalability, and strong brand association.FBS is proud to support a global network of partners and traders, making financial markets more accessible, educational, and rewarding.To learn more about FBS and its services, visit FBS.com

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.