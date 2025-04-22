High-Purity Phosphate Resource

The Company holds over 1,000 sq. km of rare, high-purity igneous phosphate claims in Quebec, capable of supporting over 350 GWh of LFP battery production annually. Its phosphate ore is amongst the purest in the world and is naturally low in deleterious elements and can be mined without solvents.

First Phosphate's high-purity phosphate ore can be fully and sustainably refined into battery-grade material without generating gypsum slag piles, a common byproduct when processing lower grade and lower yielding phosphate ores.



First Phosphate's high-purity phosphate ore can be fully and sustainably refined into battery-grade material without generating gypsum slag piles, a common byproduct when processing lower grade and lower yielding phosphate ores. Full Vertical Integration

The Company is uniquely positioned to manage the full value chain-from mining to phosphate processing to LFP cathode active material (CAM) production-ensuring supply traceability, quality control, and supply security.



The Company is uniquely positioned to manage the full value chain-from mining to phosphate processing to LFP cathode active material (CAM) production-ensuring supply traceability, quality control, and supply security. Strategic Location & Infrastructure

Located in the industrial hub of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, operations benefit from a skilled workforce, regional airport, deep-sea port to global markets, and rail access to North American markets.



Located in the industrial hub of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, operations benefit from a skilled workforce, regional airport, deep-sea port to global markets, and rail access to North American markets. Strong Partnerships

First Phosphate is co-developing its supply chain with major partners in the phosphate, iron and LFP battery supply chain, and has established collaborative agreements with local industrial and Indigenous communities.



First Phosphate is co-developing its supply chain with major partners in the phosphate, iron and LFP battery supply chain, and has established collaborative agreements with local industrial and Indigenous communities. Advanced Development Milestones

Achievements include a NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and pilot plants for mineralogy/metallurgy, phosphoric acid, gypsum valorization, and iron powder. Phosphoric acid plant prefeasibility study completed as well as iron phosphate plant feasibility study. Offtake agreements in place.

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") applauds dialogue on the development of Quebec's clean, igneous phosphate reserves during the Canadian Federal Election Debate held on April 17, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.During the debate, while being questioned on critical mineral development in Canada, Yves-François Blanchet, Leader of the Bloc Québécois mentioned:"Quebec has probably the most important clean phosphate reserves in North America [located] in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean (Quebec). It is very important, It has to be exploited. This is the best way to use Port Saguenay as an infrastructure that we need.""Seeing phosphate discussed at the highest levels during a national election debate signifies political acceptance of the potential contribution of clean, igneous phosphate to the development of Canadian industries and national priorities," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "It validates what we have been building towards diligently at First Phosphate for a long time… a fully integrated resilient North American supply chain for phosphate-based lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are crucial for the automization of manufacturing, AI, robotics and energy storage."Phosphate (apatite) was added to thein January, 2023:Phosphate (phosphorous) was added to thein June 2024:The Company believes that developing Canada's phosphate resources will create significant economic benefits, including job creation in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (Quebec), technological innovation, and enhanced national security through supply chain resilience.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:By securing a reliable domestic LFP battery supply chain, First Phosphate aims to empower North American manufacturers to reduce dependence on foreign materials and to lead the next generation of automated, robotic supply chains with confidence.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate's flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Chief Financial Officer+1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected]

