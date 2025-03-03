From left to right: Brandon Ong, Portfolio Manager; Low Pei Yee, Portfolio Manager; Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer; Cristopher Kok, Head, Equities; Dawne Chin, Portfolio Manager; and Muhammad Nur Azmi Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Akbar, Portfolio Manager.

Kenanga DividendEXTRA Fund ("KDEF") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Funds Over 3 Years Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ("KMIF") – Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds Over 10 Years Kenanga Balanced Fund ("KBF") – Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Provident Funds Over 10 Years Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") – Best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds Over 10 Years Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund ("KSEF") – Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards Over 10 Years

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("") was presented with a total of five (5) awards at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 (""). This year, the firm surpassed its previous successes, earning recognition across multiple categories, marking a continued commitment to excellence in fund management.The firm was recognised for the performance of the following funds:Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, expressed pride in the firm's performance, stating, "These awards highlight our ongoing commitment to excellence and consistency, especially in delivering strong returns year after year, even in tough market conditions. Our success comes from a disciplined, bottom-up stock-picking approach, which helps us identify high-quality companies and spot opportunities others may miss. We dig deep into industry dynamics, company business models, and the key factors driving return on equity. Through thorough channel checks, we assess competitive advantages and growth drivers, focusing on management quality, sustainability, industry trends, and balance sheet strength. As such, we are glad to see our expertise demonstrated by our success in both conventional and Shariah categories".Lee Sook Yee, Chief Investment Officer, shared the firm's outlook for 2025, stating, "We will continue to emphasise stock picking, while maintaining a higher-than-usual cash allocation to ensure flexibility amidst ongoing external uncertainties. We will focus on sectors tied to Malaysia's domestic growth story, such as financials, construction, and healthcare, while complementing these with increased defensive holding. Selected small-cap stocks could present an opportunity, especially after their underperformance compared to large-cap stocks in 2024. By staying consistent with our investment philosophy, I am confident we can manage our portfolios effectively to capitalise on market opportunities, even with volatility".The performanceof KMIFfor the 2024 calendar year, which has received recognition for four consecutive times at the Awards, stands at 24.14%, significantly outperforming its benchmark of 16.98%. KDEFrecorded returns of 21.31%, surpassing its benchmark of 16.98%, while KMGFdelivered 19.24%, exceeding its benchmark of 10.39%. KBFposted a return of 18.53%, also outperforming its benchmark of 12.52%, and KSEFachieved 15.39%, outpacing its benchmark of 10.23%.The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months.With this year's multiple wins, Kenanga Investors strengthens its position as a leading fund house in Malaysia, committed to delivering value and growth for its investors over the long term.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my Hashtag: #Kenanga

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2024 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIB under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year, Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Most Improved Fund House and Malaysia Best Investor Education.



The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2023/2024 named Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 as "Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused", Kenanga Shariah Growth Opportunities Fund as "Sector Equity - Malaysia Small to Medium Companies (Islamic)" and Kenanga Shariah OnePRS Growth Fund as "Private Retirement Scheme – Growth (Islamic)". We were also recognised at The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 - Brand of the Year under the category Wealth Management & Investment Solutions. For the eighth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.



