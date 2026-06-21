KOTA BHARU, June 21 — Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) will announce its line-up of candidates for the Johor state election in Johor Bahru on Friday.

Party leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said the screening process for prospective candidates had been completed, although he did not disclose the number of seats the party intended to contest.

He said the party had received an encouraging response after opening applications slightly more than a week ago to individuals interested in contesting in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

“We have already received applications from more than 300 individuals.

“All applicants are required to complete the necessary forms and undergo an interview process, including answering random questions based on their personal background and experience,” he said when speaking at the Jelajah Kancil programme at Pantai Cahaya Bulan here last night.

The Election Commission has fixed July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day set for June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama